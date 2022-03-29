MOSCOW — After three months of anticipation, hyping, recruiting and preparation, it’s finally time for Idaho football coach Jason Eck and his new staff to begin their football journey with the players.
Spring football practice kicks off today for first-year coach Eck and the Vandals at East Practice Field.
“We are excited to start spring practice on Tuesday,” Eck said in a news release. “Our guys have done a great job with winter conditioning thus far.”
The month-long spring season will conclude with the annual Spring Game on April 30 with a twist this year. The game will be played at 11 a.m. Pacific that day at Eagle High School in the Boise area while the Kibbie Dome receives some facility upgrades.
The Vandals will practice Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday each week leading up to the scrimmage finale.
As many as 30 returning letter-winners will be at Eck’s disposal this spring, including nine returning starters. UI returns six starters on offense and three on defense, leaving a slew of starting spots up for grabs.
Some of those could be decided this spring.
Idaho also welcomes 10 new assistant coaches, led by offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner, defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, and special teams coordinator Thomas Ford.
The staff will look to implement new schemes in all three phases after spending the last three months laying a foundation in offseason meetings and workouts.
“We have gotten our base schemes installed and have taken advantage of the new NCAA rule that allows off-season walk-throughs,” Eck said. “We are ready to get the pads on now and see guys flying around full speed.”
After losing 12 seniors to graduation, plus two juniors who opted to enter the NFL Draft (All-American linebacker Tre Walker and defensive lineman Noah Elliss), the Vandals will be led by a new crop of 14 seniors on this year’s roster, although some may choose to use their extra season of COVID eligibility. Returning standouts include linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, running back Roshaun Johnson, offensive lineman Logan Floyd, and tight end Connor Whitney.
The Vandals will also welcome several transfers who will be joining the team for spring practices, including defensive back Murvin Kenion III from City College of San Francisco; safety Mathias Bertram and his defensive lineman brother Ben Bertram, who both played at New Mexico in 2021; Devante Keys, a defensive end from Kilgore College in Texas; Ricardo Chavez, a kicker and punter from Riverside City College; and Jason Hahlbeck, an offensive lineman from NAIA powerhouse Morningside University (IA).