MOSCOW — Vandal fans finally have something to be Eck-static about.
After 30 days of searching for a new head football coach, Idaho announced South Dakota State offensive coordinator Jason Eck as the man for the job Saturday.
In Eck, the Vandals landed one of the top assistants in the Football Championship Subdivision as their 36th head coach. Eck spent six seasons with the Jackrabbits, the past three leading the offense.
Eck replaces Paul Petrino, who was fired Nov. 18 after compiling a 34-66 record in nine years as UI’s boss.
“The Idaho Vandals are a sleeping giant in FCS football,” Eck said in a news release. “Our coaching staff can’t wait to get to work and help build a championship program for the University of Idaho.”
The Jackrabbits qualified for the FCS playoffs every year of Eck’s tenure, with a run to the national championship in the spring and three other trips to the semifinal round, including this season. SDSU’s season ended earlier in the day with a 31-17 loss to Montana State of the Big Sky in the semifinal round.
In his first year as offensive coordinator in 2019, Eck was named the FCS assistant coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association — a top honor for assistants in the division.
In the 2021 spring season, freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski was the runner-up for the Jerry Rice Award as the FCS freshman of the year before being injured on the first series of the national championship game. The Jackrabbits fell 23-21 to Sam Houston State.
Under Eck’s command, Jackrabbits running back Pierre Strong led the FCS in rushing yards this season with 1,686. Going into the weekend, SDSU ranked in the top eight in FCS in scoring offense (37.5 ppg) and rushing offense (218.6 yards per game). They finished with an 11-4 record.
His teams averaged 32.5 points per game in his three years as a coordinator.
“Coach Eck is a proven offensive coach and recruiter,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a news release. “He knows what it takes to get to the top of the FCS and has the vision to see it through. He is ready to hit the ground running and start the work immediately to build a championship program.”
Eck is no stranger to the Palouse.
A 1999 graduate of Wisconsin, Eck got his first full-time coaching gig with the Vandals in 2004 as the offensive line coach under Nick Holt. He coached the position group until 2006, serving under Holt and Vandal Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson.
“The opportunity to return to a place that is very special to my family makes us grateful, humbled, and fired up,” Eck said. “My wife Kimberly and our five children are excited to rejoin the Vandal family and Moscow community.”
In more than 20 years of collegiate coaching, Eck mostly has coached offensive lines — a position group he coached at SDSU even during his time as a coordinator.
Before SDSU, Eck was the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at Montana State in 2015.
Previously, he was the offensive coordinator for a record-setting offense at Minnesota State — an NCAA Division II team — during back-to-back Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in 2013 and 2014.
Some of Eck’s other stops include Winona State (2007-08), Ball State (2009-10), Hampton (2011) and Western Illinois (2012).
As a player, Eck played on the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team, which went on to win the Rose Bowl. He started his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at his alma mater under coaching legend Barry Alvarez.
Coincidentally, Eck’s new boss — Gawlik — spent more than two decades working in intercollegiate athletics at Wisconsin, a place she first joined in 1994.
Eck will be formally introduced at a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena’s Alumni Club Room. An open reception also will take place at 5 p.m. there.
Eck and Kimberly have five children: Quenton (19 years old), Jaxton (17), Palmer (10), Maverick (6) and Lola (1).
“We are excited to welcome Jason, Kimberly and their family back to Moscow,” Gawlik said. “... I firmly believe that Jason is the coach that can help us achieve our high expectations.”
