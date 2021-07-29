EC Enterprises Motorsports Park and Mac’s Cycle bring Supercross back to the LC Valley after a three-year absence.
“We are excited to have everyone come out and watch the racing action,” EC Enterprises owner Eric Christiansen said in a news release.
The Supercross track is built inside the Freedom Northwest Arena, the same place as the Smash Bash Demolition Derby was held in May.
There will be a full schedule of classes ranging from the little 50cc minis all the way to the best 450 Pro racers in the Northwest, including AMA Supercross Pro Ryan Breece.
“We have more bleachers built, plus the terraced section on the East side of the arena where you can bring your lawn chair and watch the races also,” Christiansen said.
There will be racing Friday and Saturday. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. each day and the racing starts at 6:15 p.m.
The gates open at noon Friday for competitors, with practice at 2 p.m. and qualifiers afterward. Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday for competitors, with practice at noon and qualifiers afterward.
Tickets in advance are $15 for adults, $13 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. A weekend pass for both nights is $25 for adults and $20 for youth but is only available in advance of the event and can be purchased as Mac’s Cycle, Main Street Motorsports, Rogers Toyota and Rosauers. They also can be purchased online at ecmxpark.com until noon each day.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for youth at the gate. Parking is $5.