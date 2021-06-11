Eric Christiansen, owner of newly revved-up EC Enterprises, is ready to unveil his latest project, the Rogers Toyota Motorcycle Hillclimb Challenge, which he says revives a Lewiston tradition from six decades ago.
“From asking around to the old boys in town, the last hill climb was in the early 1960s — 1962, they think,” Christiansen said in a news release. “The Lewiston Hill Climb back then was a nationally known event, I am told.”
The event is set for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the new EC Enterprises Motorsports Park, located about a mile up Albright Grade, a dead-end road that parallels U.S. Highway 95 on its west side. Contestants can sign up from 8 to 10 a.m.
“What is cool is, you can see the area the old hill climb was held across the river from the new EC Enterprises Motorsports Park,” Christiansen said. “So there is a lot of history.”
Christiansen said his hill is about 750 to 800 feet long and includes jumps and turns.
“The modern bikes can typically make it up almost any hill with the right rider,” he said. “We will have several turns and then the last section will be pretty steep. That part we built with a dozer and excavator.”
The amateur classes will race up the hill two at a time in a dual-elimination format. If neither of them makes it over the top, the win goes to the one who traveled the farthest.
Classes include 50cc mini-bikes, 150cc, 250cc, 450cc, 500cc, women, age classes, 40-and-over and 50-and-over. The pro classes will run one at the time, with timing lights for safety reasons.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Kids 5 and younger get in free.