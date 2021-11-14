EC Enterprises Motorsports Park will be hosting a motorcycle grand prix at the facility starting at 11 a.m. today at the facility.
The course will cover the entire facility, about five miles, and will feature many different types of terrain, including dirt, rock, grass, farm fields, steep uphill and downhills into the several large draws the property.
“We also will use a portion of the Motocross track as part of the course and the riders will have to negotiate the terraces that we use for arena seating that overlooks the valley,” track owner and promoter Eric Christiansen said.
Riders from all around the Northwest region will be competing, most of them in the two-person event. The two-person event will feature one team member riding a lap, then passing off to a teammate, etc.
Also, there will be an Ironman class for those who want to compete for all three hours
Team classes include: amateur big big, intermediate/expert big bike, pro, rule of 75 (teammates ages’ must add up to at least 75), rule of 100 (teammates’ ages’ must add up to at least 100) and women. Individual classes include: 65cc and 85cc on the smaller course, and Stacyc, which is the smaller electric bicycle or motorcyle, on the smaller course.
Gates open at 7:30 a.m., with rider sign-up at 8:30 a.m. Cost to enter the races is $40. Cost to watch is $10, with kids 5 and under free unless racing.