The final two rounds of the Fall Race Series will take place today and Sunday at Track148 on the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park campus.
The bikes will be competing on a 1.3-mile outdoor motorcross track in the fifth and sixth rounds of the competition. Riders from all around the Northwest region will be competing in various classes, from 50cc bikes to 450cc Pro riders.
“I wanted to try a race in December, as we are the only track in the area able to do so,” track promoter Eric Christansen said. “The weather looks pretty good for December, so we might get away with it.”
After the two races, the track will count the points for each of 20 classes, throw out the two worst scores, and the riders with best overall scores will be crowned the champions.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. today, practice begins at 8 a.m. and racing starts after practice.
Cost for fans is $15 per day or $25 for the weekend.
The park also will have an entry in the Lighted Christmas parade that takes place later on Saturday, and it will feature some of the riders and motorcycles.