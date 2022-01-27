EC Enterprises starts revving up for new season

New vehicles at the peak of their performance, old ones restored to glory or meeting their doom on the dusty turf of Freedom Northwest Arena, and many things in-between are among the promised attractions in the 2022 EC Enterprises Motorsports Park schedule released earlier this month.
Patrons will be able to watch amateur and professional-level motocross racing, supercross stunt competitions, and demolition derbies which EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen has been known for putting on around the region in recent years, and vintage bikes and Monster Trucks are among the new attractions to be featured as the current venue, which is located on Albright Grade just outside Lewiston, expands operations in its second year.
“Last year was our first year; it was a lot of trial and error, kind of feeling things out,” Christiansen said, referencing hiccups like a parking issue which caused a historic traffic jam near the park at its inaugural derby in May before adjustments helped the rest of the season run more smoothly. “This year, we have some goals to have some good events and keep growing the park, growing ideas.”
The motorsports schedule opens oFeb. 26-27 in an event which will serve as the joint kickoff for two season-long motocross series: The Golden Cup Dealer Challenge Series, which holds all of its events in Lewiston, and the Northwest MX Tour Series, which includes races here and other motocross sites around the broader region. The two series, each of which will see motorcyclists accumulate points from one event to another, will hold another combined event at the Lewiston track Oct. 22-23 to end the season.
“That’s kind of a neat deal,” Christiansen said of the overlapping series. “I don’t think there’s anybody that does that. The riders are really excited about it.”
Smash Bash Demolition Derbies, another EC Enterprises staple, are set for May 7 and Aug. 26, and the two novel programs on the schedule come back-to-back in the middle of the year.
The first of those — a visit from the Pacific Northwest Vintage motocross series, which presents races between classic motorcycles from the mid-to-late 20th century — is set for May 27-29. Two weeks later, on June 11, comes another first for Lewiston as it hosts an installment of the Monster Truck Insanity Tour, featuring an array of souped-up high-performance trucks showing their chops.
“The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is brand new,” said Christiansen, noting that people stop him everywhere he goes to inquire about the event. “It’s pretty cool; pretty awesome to be able to get them to come to Lewiston. Quite the undertaking.”
He said the Monster Truck show will feature “best-trick type of contests where they jump, or they wheelie; they drive around on two tires; they go up over cars; they race each other; that type of stuff.”
Christiansen said to “stay tuned” for ticket policies, which will vary somewhat across different events, depending on things like whether they are hosted locally (in which case tickets likely will be available at sites like the Lewiston Les Schwab) or feature touring programs from out of town. He also noted the schedule still might be subject to change, either because of contingencies like the extreme heat that forced some cancellations in summer 2021, changes in the COVID-19 situation or to opportunities to add new programs to the schedule.
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.
2022 schedule
Feb. 26-27: Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series/Northwest MX Tour Series debut
March 6: Grand Prix race
March 12-13: Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series, Rounds 3-4
March 26-27: Gold Cub Dealer Challenge Series, Rounds 5-6
April 16: Lewiston Supercross/Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series Round 7
May 7: Smash Bash Demolition Derby
May 28-29: Pacific Northwest Vintage Motocross
June 11: Monster Truck Insanity Tour
Aug. 6: Smash Bash Demolition Derby
Oct. 1-2: ClassX Motocross
Oct. 8: Lewiston Supercross/Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series, Round 8
Oct. 22-23: Northwest MX Tour Series, Rounds 7-8/Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series, Rounds 9-10
Nov. 6: Grand Prix race