EC Enterprises will conduct its season-opening events with The Gold Cup Dealer Challenge Series and Northwest MX Tour Series on the outdoor motocross track, Track 148, starting today.
The Gold Cup Series will have 10 rounds, concluding in October. Riders accumulate points throughout the series in their respective classes. An added twist is the “Dealer Challenge” part of the series, where the riders race for particular area motorcycle dealers, and those dealers also accumulate points from their rider’s finish points. The promotion will crown one dealer champion at the end of the series and they receive a trophy.
The Northwest MX Tour begins its season with the first two rounds here, then travels to Airway MX in Airway Heights near Spokane for rounds three and four April 23-24. The famed Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Wash., is up next July 2-3. Then series will conduct its final two rounds at the Lewiston Grade facility.
“The riders are really excited about being able to race two series that some of the rounds in each series run concurrently with each other,” track promoter Eric Christiansen said in a release. “There will be less travel expense for the riders and their families, plus they get to race in Washougal, the same track that the AMA professional racers compete at.”
The Grand Prix event is the next race at the facility on March 6. It will be a five-mile course throughout the entire facility, where individuals and teams race the course for three hours and the riders who accumulate the most laps wins.