SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday.
Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.
SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Saturday.
Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.
“Incredible,” Grubauer said of Seattle’s effort. “I think it started a couple games ago. We are doing the right things, and it’s looking more like playoff hockey, where we make the right decision in that moment for the team. They’re not making any selfish plays. … We’ve got to continue that because there is not much hockey left, and our division is pretty tight, so we need every point.”
Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin each had a goal for the Red Wings, and Ville Husso stopped 21 shots.
Eberle gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 16:50 of the first, but Suter tied it with 16 seconds left in the period. Eberle put the Kraken ahead again early in the second with his 13th goal of the season.
“Anytime you get scored on late in the period, it can be tough and deflating a little bit, but we responded, obviously,” Eberle said. “We got one early in the second and then the one at the end of the second was big, too. And then early in the third. Timely goals are always key to putting teams away.”
Oleksiak made it 3-1 on a 4-on-4 situation with eight seconds left in the second, assisted by Eberle and Matty Beniers.
“We didn’t execute,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Throughout our lineup, throughout all of our areas in our game, execution was not there tonight.”
Tolvanen’s goal at 4:49 of the third gave the Kraken a 4-1 lead. Larkin put the puck past Grubauer at 17:39.
Beniers finished with two assists.
“I thought we were fast,” Beniers said. “They came out hot in the beginning, and we were able to answer and get some momentum and come out in the second and really play well.”
The Kraken beat the Red Wings for the second time in franchise history.
“I was happy with the effort,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “We got off to a good start, we built a lead. We didn’t manage the puck very well in the last 10 minutes, and that caused a lot of trouble for us. But (Grubauer) was good, and we got through it. We had the benefit of the lead we built in the first 50.”
OF NOTE — Eberle has 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in his past 12 games against Detroit.
Detroit 1 0 1 — 2
Seattle 1 2 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Seattle, Eberle 12 (Soucy), 16:50. 2, Detroit, Suter 9 (Zadina, Walman), 19:44. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Seattle, Eberle 13 (Beniers, McCann), 2:05. 4, Seattle, Oleksiak 6 (Beniers, Eberle), 19:52. Penalties: Larsson, SEA (Holding), 9:26; Larsson, SEA (Misconduct), 9:26; Copp, DET (Tripping), 14:01; Dunn, SEA (High Sticking), 18:40; Perron, DET (Holding Stick), 18:46.
Third Period: 5, Seattle, Tolvanen 12 (Borgen, Sprong), 4:49. 6, Detroit, Larkin 22, 17:39. Penalties: Perron, DET (Tripping), 19:29; Tanev, SEA (Misconduct), 19:29; Bertuzzi, DET (Misconduct), 19:29.
Shots on Goal: Detroit 10-5-8_23. Seattle 10-10-6_26.
Power-play opportunities: Detroit 0 of 3; Seattle 0 of 2.
Goalies: Detroit, Husso 21-13-5 (26 shots-22 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 8-9-3 (23-21).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T:2:30.
Referees: Gord Dwyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Joseph Mahon, Kiel Murchison.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.