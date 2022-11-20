SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three consecutive overtime games — winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

