SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle provided the big momentum swing for the Seattle Kraken when he scored seconds after the Buffalo Sabres took the lead in the second period.
He was just getting started.
Eberle scored three goals in a 9:41 span in the second and third periods for the first hat trick in Seattle franchise history as the expansion Kraken beat the Sabres 5-2 on Thursday.
“It’s obviously an honor. It’s really cool,” Eberle said.
The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo’s third consecutive loss on its West Coast swing.
Buffalo 0 2 0 — 2
Seattle 1 1 3 — 5
First Period: 1, Seattle, Geekie 2 (Dunn, Wennberg), 15:42. Penalties: Geekie, SEA (Tripping), 5:03; Okposo, BUF (Hooking), 9:08; Hayden, BUF (Fighting), 13:37; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 13:37; Buffalo bench, served by Ruotsalainen (Roughing), 13:37.
Second Period: 2, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Dahlin, Asplund), 6:27. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 3 (Cozens, Bryson), 17:59 (pp). 4, Seattle, Eberle 3 (Schwartz), 18:25. Penalties: Hinostroza, BUF (Tripping), 3:40; Eakin, BUF (Tripping), 9:03; McCormick, SEA (Boarding), 16:10; Gourde, SEA (Roughing), 17:48; Skinner, BUF (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:48; Schwartz, SEA (Cross Checking), 20:00; Dahlin, BUF (Roughing), 20:00.
Third Period: 5, Seattle, Eberle 4 (Wennberg, Lauzon), 1:50. 6, Seattle, Eberle 5 (Schwartz), 8:06. 7, Seattle, Schwartz 2 (Grubauer, Oleksiak), 18:43 (en). Penalties: Wennberg, SEA (Hooking), 5:44; Thompson, BUF (Holding Stick), 5:44; Lauzon, SEA (Tripping), 12:22.
Shots on Goal: Buffalo 6-5-10—21. Seattle 14-16-8—38.
Power-play opportunities: Buffalo 1 of 3; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies: Buffalo, Tokarski 1-2-1 (37 shots-33 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 4-4-1 (21-19).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:31.