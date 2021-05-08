Early ‘taste of postseason’

Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team is more determined in its hunt for the next trophy, the national one.
But vying to collect some regional tune-up hardware three weeks beforehand couldn’t hurt.
The fifth-ranked Warriors will host their first Cascade Conference tournament — and their first pre-NAIA World Series postseason home event in 13 years — at Harris Field, beginning today.
Oregon Tech and Corban University enter the three-team, double-elimination tourney as the second and third seeds, respectively. LCSC takes on the Owls and Warriors from Oregon in back-to-back games at 1 and 4 p.m.
Should the favored, host Warriors (38-4, 30-2 Cascade) prevail in both, they’ll meet the winner of today’s 10 a.m. tilt between the two visitors at noon Sunday.
If everyone goes 1-1 today, LCSC advances automatically to the title game at 3 p.m. Sunday, and awaits the result of another OIT/Corban clash at noon.
Essentially, Harris Field is acting as a neutral site to decide the fates of OIT (23-23, 18-14) and Corban (21-27, 16-16).
Whoever finishes the best between the two programs will qualify for the field in an NAIA Opening Round event May 17-20 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Of course, the Idahoan Warriors already have their spot secured in the World Series, which opens here May 28.
For LCSC, the experience is uniquely valuable.
The Warriors haven’t played a non-Series game this late in the season in 10 years. They typically encounter a three to four week pause ahead of the national tourney.
“It gives us a taste of postseason baseball, a few more times out on Harris Field,” said third-year LCSC boss Jake Taylor, who was named the Cascade’s coach of the year Friday. “We’re super excited.”
It’s a chance to secure momentum ahead of that pre-Series layoff and add another trophy to an already crowded case.
“Just like the other teams, we’re going to play to win it — throw our best guys on the mound, put our best lineup out there and look to compete hard and finish the Cascade Conference tournament strong,” Taylor continued. “They’ll give us their best game and we’ll try to do the same.”
National contenders again?
The Warriors retained all but two of their players from 2020, then reeled in an impactful haul of newbies in the offseason. Oddly, the coronavirus shutdown and subsequent one-year eligibility grant produced a more complete LCSC team.
Enough to reassert its dominion over the NAIA and pocket title No. 20, its first in four years?
Well, that’s a big to-be-determined. The Warriors haven’t met stiff enough competition on a consistent basis in the Cascade to warrant front-runner expectations.
But they have been dominant in Cascade play, routinely sprinting past foes with swollen offensive numbers.
LCSC’s loaded lineup ranks No. 1 in the nation in per-game runs (11.29) and RBI (10.24). It’s second in hitting (12.89), doubles (2.76) and home runs (2.0).
The Warriors sit in the top 10 in almost every aggregate category, and they’re 13th in batting average (.342). Opposing pitchers have combined for a 10.25 ERA vs. LCSC.
Senior first baseman Brock Ephan, who was named the Cascade’s MVP, boasts a staggering slash line of .401/.500/.850. He’s swatted 18 homers, 19 doubles and driven in 69 runs — ninth in the country.
Ephan has logged a hit in every game except one since March 6.
“He’s been locked in for the last month, five weeks,” Taylor said. “Brock’s a really good player. And we have quite a bit of offense that can surround him. We’ve been competitive up and down the lineup all year.”
LCSC expects to return its breakout No. 2 hitter, junior outfielder Aidan Nagle. A minor injury kept him out of the Warriors’ final regular-season series at Eastern Oregon.
Nagle’s slash line is .399/.464/.783 with 13 dingers and 58 RBI. He was joined on the All-Cascade first team by utility man Riley Way, third baseman Dillon Plew, outfielder Jack Johnson, designated hitter Luke White, and catchers Matt James and Zach Threlfall.
Right-hander Eric Chavarria (7-1, 2.73 ERA) and left-hander Alec Holmes (5-0, 2.66 ERA) landed on the first team too. They’re expected to start the two games today.
“Alec and Chav have been throwing really well lately,” Taylor said.
Late-inning ace Jesse Parker, from Preston, Idaho, rounded out the first-teamers. He’s struck out 29 batters across 28⅓ innings, permitting just four earned runs.
Parker and versatile Tallon Thomason — who can start games or enter late — are solidifying themselves as the go-to arms at the back end. LCSC seems to have prioritized preparing its relief staff for the postseason, trotting out a handful of them in several recent games.
“We’ve used quite a bit of bullpen the last couple of series, and they’ve been pretty sharp, so we’re deciding who the best guys are coming out of the ’pen moving forward,” Taylor said.
LCSC’s staff ranks sixth in the NAIA in ERA (3.43) and 13th in opponent batting average (.236).
Pitching inconsistencies plagued the Warriors during upset losses in two of their final nine games of the regular season. They had registered 22 consecutive victories prior.
Scouting the opposition
OIT, from Klamath Falls, gave LCSC three scares — more than any other Cascade team can claim — and handed the Warriors one of their two league losses.
All-Cascade pick Patrick Arman likely will start on the mound vs. Corban in the opener. Trask Telesmanich (6-3, 4.98 ERA) might get the nod vs. LCSC.
Jacob Miller pitched six scoreless innings in OIT’s 4-1 win Feb. 28 at Harris Field.
The Owls’ team strength is their offense. All-conference sluggers Dalton Daily (.365, 14 HR, 51 RBI) and Micah Jio (.339, 17 doubles) lead the way.
“They’ve got some guys who can really hit, and they back it up with some good arms,” Taylor said.
OIT has won nine of its past 12 since getting torched by LCSC in the first week of April.
Corban has chalked up wins in 10 of its previous 12 games since suffering the same fate against LCSC in the second week of April.
“They’re playing their best baseball coming into this,” Taylor said.
The Warriors/Warriors series haven’t been so well-matched.
The Idaho outfit has outscored its Oregon counterparts 92-26 in eight games — including 22-0 and 12-0 triumphs in Salem, Ore. LCSC eked out one-run wins early in the year at home.
Ace Zack Simon (6-2) is surely penciled in for Game 1. The Cascade’s pitcher of the year enjoys a 1.93 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 56 innings. Mason Shaw (2-4, 5.96 ERA) worked six innings vs. LCSC on March 6, allowing one run on four hits.
“They’ve got some guys on the mound that can cause fits,” Taylor said.
Corban’s offense hits a combined .251. Its batters have struck out 197 more times than walked. Morgan Hostetler is the lone starter hitting above .300.
