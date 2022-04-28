Drafting early was not the part of their past that Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll wanted to revisit.
But now that they are there — holding the ninth pick in the 2022 draft, as well as three of the top 41 — they’d be more than happy to relive how well they did the last time they had a lot of early picks.
Hitting on picks early, middle and late in the fabled 2010-12 drafts got the Seahawks where they were for so many years — playoff berths and first-round picks in the 20s or 30s.
It was the first draft in 2010 that particularly set the tone, with Seattle getting left tackle Russell Okung at No. 6 and safety Earl Thomas at No. 14 (as well as Golden Tate in round 2 and Kam Chancellor in round 5).
The ninth pick in this year’s draft, which Seattle got from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, essentially replaced their own at No. 10 which they handed to the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams deal.
“It’s going to be different,” Schneider said last week. “We haven’t experienced it since the first year we were here; we had the two first-round draft picks. So there’s a lot of planning, a lot of thoughts that go through your head, a lot of different scenarios.”
Those include trading the pick — and according to a report from Pro Football Focus, not just down, as has been their usual M.O., but also potentially trying to move up.
Schneider acknowledged just about everything is on the table.
“We may pick at nine, we may not, we don’t know yet,” Schneider said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to help this football team as much as we possibly can. It’s obviously exciting, but it’s not necessarily a place that you want to be drafting.”
What Seattle decides to do with its first pick undoubtedly will be influenced by how the draft unfolds.
But that also will be anybody’s guess at this point, with the only consensus that no one seems to know for sure what will happen.
That includes with the first pick, where there is no sure No. 1 as there has been the past few years — the previous four all were quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, 2021; Joe Burrow, 2020; Kyler Murray, 2019; Baker Mayfield, 2018).
About the only sure thing is it won’t be a quarterback with Jacksonville again holding the first pick.
“There’s so little known that’s known at this point in time,” Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said last week. “It’s kind of fun not even knowing who the first pick is going to be.”
That has had mock draft experts picking a bevy of different players No. 1 overall, with players such as Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Georgia edge rusher Trayvon Walker, NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson each seeming to equally claim the mantle of being No. 1 at some point during the process.
“I don’t believe we’re ever had more intrigue than we do this year with this draft,” Jeremiah said.
Could any of those five fall to the Seahawks at No. 9?
If so, then the Seahawks might face the kind of choice they haven’t had since the 2010 draft, when Seattle famously had to decide whether to bypass Thomas to take Okung then spent anxious moments hoping Thomas would fall to them — Schneider often has repeated the story of worrying that when the Eagles traded to get the 13th pick he thought Thomas was gone.
“When Philadelphia moved, I thought Philadelphia was moving for Earl,” Schneider said in 2010.
Instead, Philly took defensive end Brandon Graham, leaving Thomas for Seattle. Who knows how that stroke of fate changed things for Seattle.
Can Seattle strike it similarly rich 12 years later?
It’s not just the first pick that gives Seattle hope but also having Nos. 40 and 41 in the second round.
That ammo gives the Seahawks options to engage in trade talks and seek out the players they want. The NFL Network reported Wednesday something that has been rumored for a while — that the Seahawks could use those picks to trade back into the first round if there is “a run on quarterbacks,” the thought being the Seahawks don’t see a quarterback in this draft worth taking at nine. Seattle’s view of the quarterbacks also has led to the idea that the Seahawks think they could trade down from No. 9 and still get one later in that round.
“That was a big part of the trade,” Schneider said last week of having two second-rounders. “Being able to have that flexibility with a second draft pick, especially in this year’s draft the way the way things look to us. But it does give you flexibility in picking back-to-back or being able to move around if we deem necessary.”