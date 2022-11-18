The 2022-23 Idaho high school girls basketball season began this past weekend, and area teams have started with hopes of making it to the state tournament once February rolls around.
For some, that’ll be routine. For others it’ll be a drought-ending performance.
Here are some storylines to follow:
Bengals attempt quick rebuild
Last season was disappointing to say the least for Lewiston, which finished 9-13 overall and 2-7 in Class 5A Inland Empire League play.
One of the Bengals’ bright spots was inside post player Katy Wessels. The expectation was the senior would return for one final run to help a team that already lacked experience.
Unfortunately for Lewiston, the reigning all-league player decided to opt out to focus on volleyball after committing to the University of Washington.
That leaves a big hole, not just in the post, but in leadership for the Bengals.
Luckily, senior guard Zoie Kessinger is filling the leadership role perfectly.
“When (Kessinger) goes, we go,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “She pushes the ball extremely well and is able to create her own shot.”
Replacing Wessels in the post has been sophomore Addison McKarcher, who is averaging 12 points per game, including a season-high 20 points and 12 boards Tuesday in a 49-45 loss to Lakeland.
“She’s really embracing her role,” Stefanchik said. “She didn’t come in scared, and it’s nice to see a sophomore come in with that mentality. She has a quiet and sweet demeanor, but she’s ready to go out, compete and win.”
The Bengals are 0-3 so far and will open up league play Tuesday against Lake City. In order for Lewiston to reach the state tournament for the first time in seven years, they’ll have to find a way to reach their full potential, according to Stefanchik.
“We’ve talked about playing together,” Stefanchik said. “We haven’t played to our full potential yet, and we have to put in the work to make that pay off. Just because we’re 0-3 now, that doesn’t define us.”
The season that almost wasn’t for CV
Before the season, it was unclear if Clearwater Valley of Kooskia was going to be able to field a team. But alas, the Rams managed to get enough girls to fill out the roster.
That’s huge for a team that finished 15-9 overall and 8-6 in the competitive Whitepine League Division I a year ago.
“We felt a ton of relief when we were able to fill a team,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “They worked extremely hard in the summer to get this chance.”
Clearwater Valley finished third in the regular season and one game short of the state tournament after a 45-38 play-in loss to Wallace. It was the closest the Rams had been to the state tournament since a 61-25 loss to Lapwai in the 2011 Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship game.
With a lack of numbers overall, Clearwater Valley doesn’t have a lot of returners. However, those who are back — in particular guards Shada Edwards and Trinity Yocum — played major roles last year.
“(Edwards) is closing in on 1,000 career points, and I don’t think that’s ever been done here,” Yocum said. “She was the league’s leading scorer last year and she plays with an amazing amount of confidence.”
Kendrick slowly building powerhouse
During the past decade, Kendrick coach Ron Ireland has been slowly building a state contender in Idaho Class 1A Division II.
The Tigers won the consolation championship, beating Leadore 64-38. In 2021, Kendrick reached the championship game but fell 54-48 to Tri-Valley.
With a 3-0 start to this season, it appears the Tigers are on track to reach the state tourney once again.
“It feels like we’re playing in February already,” Ireland said. “(His players are) so aggressive, and that’s what makes them so good. They all attack, and it’s crazy because we haven’t even really been able to practice with the number of games we’ve played.”
Kendrick’s biggest strength might be the same as the football team’s, which is depth.
In their 61-51 nonleague win Wednesday against Prairie, the Tigers were without senior guard Hailey Taylor. Freshman Hali Anderson stepped into the spot and finished with 16 points.
“How do you come in as a freshman and play with that confidence?” Ireland said. “When I saw her in the summer, I knew she’d be coming off my bench quickly.”
You can’t talk about Kendrick and not mention the Stewart sisters, who seem to be the lifeblood of the Tigers. In the first three games, Rose Stewart is averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds per game. Sister Ruby hasn’t been too shabby, either, averaging 12 points per outing.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.