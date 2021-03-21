A breakthrough Washington State season ended Sunday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. But by all appearances, the Cougars won’t be going away anytime soon.
A convincing argument could be made that this was the best season in the history of WSU’s women’s basketball program. The Cougs accomplished a catalogue of groundbreaking feats, and made preseason prognosticators look silly when they qualified for their second-ever NCAA tourney, and first in 30 years.
They're also certain they’ll be back before long, that this wasn’t a flash in the pan.
“When you get over the hump, when you have people that give their heart and soul, and they give so much effort, you can build on that,” said Wazzu coach Kamie Ethridge, who’s steered a program turnaround in Year 3 at the helm. “It’s a sad day, but in my mind, I’m pretty happy because I know what I have in the gym. I know how hard they’re going to work to get back here.”
Ninth-seeded WSU surged back from a 12-point second-quarter deficit and went toe-to-toe with eighth-seeded South Florida down the stretch, but a late turnover and a missed layup in the final 30 seconds bit the Cougs in a 57-53 heartbreaker at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
“I don’t think anyone can say we’re a team that gives up,” star true freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “That’s been a big thing, kinda the hallmark for us this year is that we’re super resilient.”
Clutch 3-pointers from sophomore juco transfer Johanna Teder and Leger-Walker in the fourth quarter put Wazzu (12-12) up by a point with under two minutes to play.
The Bulls (19-3) reclaimed the lead with free throws at the 26-second mark after Leger-Walker was called for traveling. The breakout New Zealand native and All-Pac-12 selection attempted to draw contact underneath on the ensuing possession, but her layin try was off the mark.
USF, a consistent NCAA tourney qualifier, closed it from the free-throw line to punch its ticket to the second round and hand WSU its second all-time tournament loss in as many tries.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win the game and it’s just how it is — they made a couple more game-winning plays at the end and we didn’t quite make enough shots tonight to give ourselves a win,” Ethridge said.
But it was another gutsy effort from the Cougars, who came back to stun a pair of top-10 opponents and finished the regular season with their second winning record in 25 years despite being selected by conference coaches and media members to finish last in the league.
“It’s awesome to prove people wrong,” Leger-Walker said. “Just going in with a chip on your shoulder, doing things no one expected you to do, or expects you to do, even when you’ve proven yourself. I’m super proud of the way we were able to come back and the way we were able to compete.”
They pushed through depth issues and long-lasting offensive fits with disciplined on-ball defense and close-outs on the Bulls’ many sharpshooters. WSU also hung in on the glass (39-36) against a top-20 rebounding team.
A pair of deep balls from Teder and consecutive finishes inside from Bella Murekatete highlighted a 12-1 rally to start the third quarter. The Cougars didn’t commit a turnover and limited USF to just seven points on 3-of-12 shooting in the period.
WSU trailed 36-24 late in the second, and went into the half down 38-29 as USF capitalized on giveaways, scoring with penetration bursts and feasting inside offensively.
The Bulls, who outscored WSU 28-12 in the paint overall and totaled 16 points off 12 takeaways, hit their first seven field-goal attempts in the second in compiling a 9-0 surge.
“They were pretty special in the second quarter. We couldn’t quite get a handle on them,” Ethridge said. “But I loved our fight. I loved our spirit, which is what we’ve been all year. We came out in the third quarter and put ourselves in a position to be in another close game against a really high-quality opponent.”
Leger-Walker, the Pac-12’s freshman of the year, posted a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and four assists — one of them an extraordinary, behind-the-head feed to Murekatete early in the fourth. But she shot 4-for-18 from the floor and 2-of-10 from distance as the Bulls keyed in on containing her.
“I have every confidence in the world that she’s going to come back better,” Ethridge said of her leader. “She’s a difference-maker. She’s made all the difference in the world for our program.”
Teder had one of her better outings of the year, shooting 4 of 9 from long range and tallying 16 points and six rebounds.
“I’m proud of her for busting through the door and staying resilient, and showing up, making big shots,” Ethridge said. “She’s going to be a player we can really depend on going forward.”
Murekatete logged three blocks, and she and junior forward Ula Motuga pulled down eight rebounds apiece. Murekatete was met with a demanding matchup inside against USF star Bethy Mununga, who held the WSU sophomore to 3-for-12 shooting. The Bulls limited standout senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker to three points on 1-for-6.
In all, the Cougs shot 30.9 percent (17-for-55) and went 8-for-25 from outside against a 37.9-percent mark from the field for the Bulls.
WSU couldn’t buy extra chances in the fourth, during which it managed just eight points but stayed within a possession by forcing USF into difficult shots.
“We don’t quite have enough depth to carry us through, and to give (starters) more rest and make them more effective,” Ethridge said.
Guard Elena Tsineke paced the Bulls, scoring 12 of her 18 points in the second quarter. Mununga hauled in 11 boards and swatted away three shots, while Elisa Pinzan and Sydni Harvey contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively. USF, typically a team fond of taking 3s, went 5-for-17 in that regard.
Wazzu scored the first six points of the game on 3s from Teder and Krystal Leger-Walker. The Bulls shook off a 2-for-10 shooting start, pressing the issue inside to inch back in a quarter defined by swarming defense. The Cougs led for the entire first period before USF’s second-quarter flurry.
Then the Cougs became reminiscent of the resolute and historic team that’d stunned No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Arizona, and contended in a mess of games no one thought they would have en route to laying the groundwork for a tradition of women’s basketball success in Pullman.
“We’ve done so many things that are going to propel us forward next year,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “Right after the game, obviously we were disappointed, but you could tell straight away that everyone just wants to come back and get better.”
If its lone senior in Krystal Leger-Walker elects to take a free year of eligibility — granted by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic — WSU will be returning its entire roster next season, with a new sense of confidence and set of expectations.
“I’m really proud,” Ethridge said. “When you sit back and think about it when it’s over, and realize what this team has done, what these new players have done, and the life they’ve brought into our team — (players who) brought that kind of pursuit of excellence and the impact they’ve made — gosh. The only thing we can think of is that we’re in a really great place.”
ETHRIDGE'S HOMECOMING — Ethridge played college ball at the Erwin Center between 1982-86, starring as a University of Texas point guard. The 1988 Olympic gold medalist and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer’s No. 33 UT jersey number and a photo of her playing with the Longhorns hangs on a banner above the court.
“We were in our old locker room, so I had a lot of memories waiting for the game to start,” she said. “But once we got on the court, I didn’t think about it. … It’s something I keep putting in front of our players, is hanging banners that haven’t been there before. It’s a good thing we could look up there and experience it together. I’m glad I got to share that with them.”
WASHINGTON ST. (12-12)
Motuga 1-4 1-2 4, Murekatete 3-12 0-0 6, K. Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, C. Leger-Walker 4-18 8-8 18, Teder 6-11 0-0 16, Nankervis 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 11-12 53
SOUTH FLORIDA (19-3)
Leverett 4-4 0-0 8, Mununga 3-7 0-0 6, Harvey 3-12 4-6 10, Pinzan 4-11 2-2 12, Tsineke 7-18 2-2 18, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 22-58 8-10 57
Washington St. 15 14 16 8 — 53
South Florida 13 25 7 12 — 57
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 8-25 (Teder 4-9, C. Leger-Walker 2-10, Motuga 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-4), South Florida 5-17 (Pinzan 2-4, Tsineke 2-4, Alvarez 1-4, ,Harvey 0-5). Fouled Out: K. Leger-Walker. Rebounds: Washington St. 36 (Motuga, Murekatete 8), South Florida 39 (Mununga 11). Assists: Washington St. 11 (C. Leger-Walker 4), South Florida 7 (Tsineke 3). Total Fouls: Washington St. 15, South Florida 11.
Clark reported from Lewiston. He may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.