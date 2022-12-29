In what probably could be an early look at the Idaho Class 1A Division I district and possibly state championship game, the Prairie and Lapwai girls basketball teams advanced to today’s final in the Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.

Prairie notched a 49-37 win Wednesday against Clarkston in one semifinal contest, and Lapwai earned a 51-32 decision vs. Lewiston in the other.

