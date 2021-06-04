As Central Methodist senior Logan Haring left Harris Field for the final time, he set his cleats next to the first-base bag where he spent so much time during his final five games as an Eagle.
He wouldn’t be wearing them again.
The somber scene marked the foreground to a backdrop of Georgia Gwinnett players celebrating their first NAIA World Series championship in the infield. The Grizzlies defeated CMU 8-4 Thursday to earn the crown.
For CMU, the appreciation of a 49-8 season and run to second place on the NAIA’s biggest stage likely won’t come for at least a few days.
“Right now it’s hard for these young men to understand, but here in a couple days, a week, they’ll realize how great this really is and how great the season was,” CMU coach Nate Breland said. “But right now it’s just a tough time for the guys — you end the season and your dream of winning the national championship.”
Haring and Breland, clutching the gargantuan NAIA second-place trophy, were the last Eagles to leave the dugout. Coach and player shared an emotional embrace and Breland later handed the trophy to his fifth-year leader.
“Logan’s like a son to me,” Breland said. “He’s my only five-year kid I’ve had in my program. Logan has been at every step of the way of a dream to get to Lewiston and winning Opening Rounds and championships.
“This program was very bad years ago and he has been absolutely the biggest piece and foundation to get us here.”
The second-seeded Eagles were newbies at this year’s Series, but it hardly showed in a run that included wins over powerhouse Faulkner and host Lewis-Clark State.
Fearing his team might be “too focused,” Breland told his players to loosen up before their opening 11-5 victory over Indiana University Southeast.
So the game’s warmups included sporadic cheers and playful jeers to teammates fielding ground balls and a hype circle to get the players pumped up. A couple players even tossed around a football.
The chill atmosphere set the stage for their 3-2 run through the Series, both losses coming to the champs.
In the finale, Grizzlies ace Hunter Dollander and a Gwinnett lineup that piled up 15 hits proved too much to overcome.
CMU scored all four of its runs in the eighth inning, already trailing 8-0. But even in that frame, two CMU runs came on errors and the Eagles left three runners on base.
Haring had a pair of hits and a run to lead CMU, which also garnered three hits from third baseman Grant Victor.
“We weren’t always the most talented group,” Breland said of his crew, “but boy, these guys fought for each other and did everything it took to get to this point.”
The Eagles’ biggest tournament moment may have been their 4-3 victory against Faulkner in a marathon Game 12 that ended just before midnight Monday.
Relief pitcher and clutch shortstop Sergio Macias struck out the final two batters in that one.
Players like Haring and Macias, who racked up 10 hits in the tournament, were part of the senior-laden CMU roster.
But Breland said this year’s Eagles set the stage for what they hope will be regular visits to Lewiston.
“I believe that anytime you can achieve something, it no longer becomes a dream and it does become not an expectation, but a true vision at that point,” Breland said. “So I definitely think these boys busted through barriers and opened doors that have now set a path and a road for my future teams.”
