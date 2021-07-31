Karter Howell’s breakthrough at-bat punched the Marsh Valley Eagles’ ticket to the regional tournament.
Howell lifted a go-ahead triple deep to right-center field in the top of the seventh inning of a low-scoring Idaho Class A American Legion state baseball championship game, propelling Marsh Valley to a 3-2 win Friday against the Pocatello Razorbacks at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.
The Eagles (36-3-2), from Arimo — just south of Pocatello — swept through five games in the sweltering heat this week to claim their second consecutive state championship. They will head to next week’s regional event in Anchorage, Alaska. Their run was cut short in 2020, as the regional tourney was canceled because of the pandemic.
“To go undefeated all the way is hard to do,” coach Kent Howell said. “They played for each other. Everyone did their part. ... I’m proud of our pitching — our pitching was outstanding today. Our hitting was a little sluggish, except when we needed it.”
Karter Howell, the coach’s son and an incoming senior at Marsh Valley High School, recognized that Pocatello starter Trem Tolman often had been going to his curveball.
“I think he knew we were hopping on fastballs and we’ve never been known as a great curveball hitting team,” the Eagle catcher said. “I could tell that’s what he was trying to do.”
Howell waited for his opportunity, and on the fourth offering of his two-out at-bat, he was served a hanging curve right down the middle.
“He’s had some big moments, and we were fortunate he had a huge hit in that moment,” Kent Howell said.
It almost ended up as Karter’s third home run of the tourney.
He brought home younger brother, Stanton, who’d just reached second base on a Razorback error.
“All year, he’s been the No. 2 bat and I’ve been third,” Karter said. “He worked to get on second, and I knew that if I followed it up with anything he would make it home. It was a pretty special moment, for sure.”
Karter Howell had another gem in the bottom of the seventh, picking off a runner at first base for the first out before closer Payton Howe finished it with a strikeout and a pop fly.
“Our defense has been solid all year,” Karter said.
Marsh Valley starter Jason Jones held Pocatello in check, working six innings in 75 pitches and allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out four.
The Razorbacks (25-17) were sat down in order in the first, third, sixth and seventh innings.
James Bodily led off the game with a single for the Eagles, and Karter Howell lined one to center field to plate him. Three Pocatello errors in the third loaded the bases for Marsh Valley, but the Eagles came away with only one run, on Alex Vaughan’s RBI single.
Pocatello’s only threat against Jones came in the fourth, when it juiced the bags and knotted the score at 2-2 on a two-run looping single from Ryan Foltz.
“Pitching has been a strong point for us,” Kent Howell said. “(Jones) was outstanding. He only had 75 pitches available because he threw 30 last night. To make it as far as he did, outstanding. He kept them off-balance and attacked every hitter.”
Tolman threw a complete game, surrendering eight hits against two strikeouts.
Karter Howell hit 3-for-4 and Bodily was 2-for-4 for Marsh Valley, which left seven men on base but did just enough late to avoid a second, winner-take-all contest.
Marsh Valley’s high school program has been developing into a Class 3A Idaho power as of late, placing third in 2018 before winning the championship in 2019 and following that up with a consolation title this year.
“This group has had a lot of success and baseball has really been progressing there,” Kent Howell said. “The kids’ expectations are to win.”
The Eagles had been consistently dominant throughout the summer, but they hit an offensive lull at their district tourney, and fell to the Idaho Falls Tigers in the championship. Marsh Valley avenged its loss by defeating Idaho Falls 11-9 on Thursday.
Entering the state tournament as their district’s runner-up “fueled the fire,” Kent Howell noted.
“They rebooted,” said the coach, who was doused with water by his players after the game. “Hat’s off to them. They were hungry.”
The Eagles open the regional tournament at 10 a.m. this coming Friday against a Montana qualifier.
“It’s just playing on a different field. The kids are gonna love it,” Kent Howell said.
Marsh Valley 101 000 1—3 8 1
Pocatello 000 200 0—2 5 4
Jason Jones, Payton Howe (7) and Karter Howell. Trem Tolman and Gunner Wilhelm.
Marsh Valley hits — Karter Howell 3 (3B), James Bodily 2, Alex Vaughan, Wyatt Harris, Daxton Woodmancy.
Pocatello hits — JD Gunderson, Elias Blackhawk, Kevin Dahlstrom, Ryan Foltz, Karson Farnsworth.