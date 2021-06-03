Entering Wednesday’s showdown against Central Methodist, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team had used just about every arm it had left in its pitching wheelhouse.
The glaring question going in: Who was going to be called upon to start for the Warriors?
L-C had nearly maxed out its staff in grinding out three consecutive wins to escape elimination from the Series, after dropping its opening tilt in Game 4 against Faulkner.
Seldom-used righty Matt Driver ended up getting the nod and was the last trick the Warriors had up their sleeve.
The redshirt senior from Kennewick performed admirably during L-C’s 8-5 loss, taking the challenge in the beating-hot 100-degree weather, despite pitching just a total of 18 innings over his three-year career for the Warriors.
Driver took the opportunity and ran with it, striking out the side to set the table for Brock Ephan’s three-run bomb in the bottom of the first.
“I just wanted to give my team a chance to win it. … That was the main goal,” he said. “And I thought I did that, then just passed the rock to the next guy. Our bullpen had been great all year for us (and) we all have 100 percent confidence in every arm we throw out there, it just didn’t roll our way today.”
Driver ended the day striking out four on 57 pitches. He walked one, gave up three runs and did all he could to set up the bullpen — but it wasn’t enough.
What stood on the other side was a rested ace who had been waiting to enter the pool. The towering Nick Merkel, a 6-foot-7 junior, ultimately decided the Warriors’ fate.
The Spokane product threw 135 pitches over eight innings and fanned nine batters, toying with the Warrior hitters with a clean slider that they consistently chased into the dirt. LCSC went just 8-for-35 at the plate on the day.
Merkel (14-0) got off to the rough start, giving up four runs in the first two innings. But he blanked LCSC the rest of the way, In the ninth, Beau Atkins took over and finished the job, giving up an irrelevent Warrior run.
“We came out here in a do-or-die situation,” Central Methodist coach Nate Breland said. “We were gonna get the ball to our best arm who’s available and ready. Merkel is a competitor and he just flat gutted it out … I mean, they jumped all over him at the beginning of this game.”
L-C brought in four other pitchers after Driver was yanked in the third, and the pieced-together relief package of Brooks Juhasz, Tallon Thomason, Greg Blackman and Jesse Parker contained the Eagles but for the seventh when CMU strung together enough cluth hits to put up a three spot.
With Merkel having found his groove, that would be enough.
“We just had to rotate through our bullpen,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “They gave us a chance, they really did,. We just weren’t able to do enough offensively.”
