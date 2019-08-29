With some of its athletes not yet eligible — and somewhere around 12 players expected this fall — the Lewis County football team cancelled Friday’s season opener.
But even so, many of the players the Eagles do have are “ballers,” coach Monty Moddrell said.
“It’s not all doom and gloom,” he said.
Back in the mix is star linebacker and running back Brendan Nelson, motivated by a season-ending injury he suffered early last year. In the two games he did play (one partial since he got hurt), Nelson averaged 14.7 tackles — often in facing what his coach termed “big old, nasty double teams.” Nelson also had eight touchdowns.
“Brendan Nelson came back from his ankle injury and he’s ready to go,” Moddrell said. “He feels like he got robbed of six football games last fall and you always question whether a kid’s going to come back and have things on the healing end, both mentally and physically.
“But he’s back full-on and we’re excited.”
The Eagles also are excited about freshman quarterback Ty Hambly.
“Lotta speed, a quick study,” Moddrell said. “He’s a very coachable kid and pretty quiet. Every good quarterback I’ve ever known is quiet and observant.”
Hambly still is learning the offense, “but I’m really impressed with the progress he’s making,” Moddrell said. “Especially since it’s not like he’s the only hole we’re filling — not a single person’s saying, ‘Yeah, I’ve got this (stuff) down.’”
The Eagles return six players, four of them seniors. Those are Nelson, center/defensive lineman Oskar Grovey, guard/defensive end David Boswell and receiver/defensive back Connor Morris.
Boswell last played for the Eagles as a sophomore in 2017, but has Moddrell “excited” by his showing during the preseason.
Returning to the Whitepine League after several seasons in the White Star League, the Eagles will open their year facing Prairie’s JV team Sept. 5 at Nezperce High.
“With the group we have, we’re working hard,” Moddrell said. “We’re practicing at 5:30 in the morning and we’ll be ready to go.
“I feel regretful, bad for the kids in Lapwai and for our guys who are getting robbed of a game (that was supposed to happen Friday), but there’s no way we could have (played Lapwai).”
So Moddrell’s looking on the bright side.
“We get an extra week to get guys eligible,” he said.
Helping Moddrell get his team ready is former player Jared McIlvain, now an assistant.
“We’re really excited he came back home,” Moddrell said. “He just recently married and moved back to Highland and we’re just happy to have him. He’s been a huge asset as far as enthusiasm and bringing things back with fresh ideas.
“I know the boys are excited.”
Lewis-County
COACH — Monty Moddrell (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-7
KEY RETURNERS — Brendan Nelson, sr., RB/LB; Oskar Grovey, C/DL, sr.; David Boswell, DE/G, sr.; Dalton Davis, OLB/TB, jr.; Connor Morris, sr., WR/DB; DJ Antone, DE/OG, jr.
Schedule
Games start at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Sept. 5 — vs. Prairie JV at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 — vs. Kamiah at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Sept. 20 — vs. Cascade at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4 — at Kendrick
Oct. 11 — at Timberline
Oct. 25 — vs. Deary at Craigmont