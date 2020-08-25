Going into his fifth season as Lewis County’s football coach, Monty Moddrell admits he is “not 100 percent sure how this thing is going to work out” under the unique circumstances brought on by the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
But he is grateful the season is moving forward, and Moddrell and his Eagles intend to make the most of it while they can. The co-op team of Nezperce and Highland-Craigmont is set to kick off its season at 7 p.m. Friday in Cottonwood against Prairie’s JV team.
“Initially, I kind of felt like — the best word would be ‘melancholy,’” Moddrell said of his outlook toward fall football in recent months. “I didn’t know if we were going to have a season. … (Now) I’m just excited we’re getting going.”
Last year, wins against Whitepine League Division II foes Timberline and Deary earned Lewis County its first postseason berth since 2005. The Eagles then ran into a buzzsaw in a season-ending 61-0 regional crossover defeat to Garden Valley.
“We had two starters not play that game due to injuries and just had some younger kids playing in the ballgame,” Moddrell noted. “Garden Valley’s a good football team.”
Lewis County’s Ty Hambly earned second-team all-state honors as a punter after playing quarterback as a freshman. He is returning to the position for his sophomore year.
“Certainly Ty is one of our leaders,” Moddrell said. “He’s not a very boisterous kid; he just comes every day and works hard.”
Along with Hambly, fullback DJ Antone and linebacker Dalton Davis — both seniors — provide significant varsity experience for what largely is a young team. Moddrell has emphasized achieving proper “team football” as the key to success for his roster, which numbers 12 players, including four freshmen and two sophomore transfers.
“We’ve got to have seven guys doing their best to help the eighth guy move the ball,” he said. “We’ve worked hard on that team football; just doing the little things right so we’ve got everything in place.”
In the face of turmoil and uncertainty surrounding the season, Moddrell wants to make a point of limiting distractions for his players and keeping their focus in any given week trained on that week’s game.
“We still have that same preparation, with one game ahead of you,” he said. “The big change is just the due diligence of taking care of when kids are out and about and moving around; just the things to keep any kid from a positive test. I think just one positive test from a kid is going to shut down your season.”
After their debut, the Eagles are set for three nonleague games in September, hosting Lakeside and Council before traveling to Riggins for a showdown with Salmon River. They begin their league season Oct. 2 in Nezperce against visiting Kendrick.
Moddrell acknowledged his team is a “work in progress” and faces a “sink or swim” situation as the season starts, but also expressed faith in his players.
“I think they’ll rise to the occasion,” he said. “I really do. We did 5 a.m. practices the last two weeks, and most kids show up. They work hard. We’ll get out there and compete.”