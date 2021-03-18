The men’s basketball teams from Oklahoma Wesleyan and Lewis-Clark State have more in common than just an NAIA national tournament game against each other this weekend.
When the two teams play at 1:45 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., it will be a duel that neither head coach will forget anytime soon.
The 20th-ranked Eagles (21-6) are led by veteran coach Donnie Bostwick, who is in his sixth year at the helm. Bostwick also was head coach of the Eagles from 2007-09.
LCSC’s coach, Austin Johnson, was one of Bostwick’s top players on an OKWU team that advanced to the round of 16 before Johnson graduated in 2008.
Now, the two will reunite on opposite sides.
“He’s one of my favorite people in the world,” Bostwick said. “I’m definitely proud of everything that he’s accomplished. Twelve years gone, and he is building his own coaching career. It’s great to see.”
The third-seeded Warriors (19-1) have a remarkably similar style of play to Oklahoma Wesleyan. Namely, sharing the ball, spreading the court with elite-level floor spacers and using a lot of different lineups throughout each contest.
“There’s a lot of similarities in our teams,” Bostwick said. “Both (teams have) guys who play extremely hard, defend and can shoot the ball well.”
The Eagles are ranked seventh in the nation in rebounding, hauling in more than 44 per game. They also rank 31st in points per game (84.3). Lewis-Clark State ranks 10th and 21st in the same categories, respectively.
OKWU, which is the No. 14 seed, has been buoyed by sophomore forward Kaleb Stokes — who averages 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game — and sharpshooting guard Brooks Haddock, a junior. Haddock launches more than seven 3-pointers per night and converts them at a 43.6-percent clip, tallying 15.6 points per game.
No Eagle exceeds more than 23.1 minutes of playing time, and that is part of Bostwick’s strategy of running a full 10-man rotation in order to preserve players for end-of-game situations.
“We like to go with a stronger-together type thing,” Bostwick said. “My thought process is when you’re in the NAIA tournament, it takes (winning) four games in five days to win it all. It really takes a lot, so I build my teams for the postseason and at the end of games. I always say if you have a team where everyone is (capable of) seven to eight points with a couple of go-to guys, then you’re in better shape.”
Last season, Bostwick led OKWU to the final 16 in NAIA Division II play, but the coronavirus shut the rest of those games down.
The Warriors’ matchup against the Eagles will not be a walk in the park, even with a star-studded lineup that has ripped off 11 wins in a row.
Johnson, much like his former coach, is looking forward to the opportunity of advancing, even if it means sending an old friend home.
“It’ll be a big-time matchup,” Johnson said. “It’s a unique feeling going up against my former coach and mentor. His assistant, Gene Hartman, is one of my best friends, so it’s going to be fun and a little bittersweet. Those guys mean a ton to me and my time at Oklahoma Wesleyan playing for Bostwick has helped shape a lot of who I am today.”
