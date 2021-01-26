MOSCOW — Dawson Durham rang up 28 points and Cy Wareham totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists Monday night as Genesee downed Logos 73-43 in a Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball game.
Roman Nuttbrock of Logos sank a halfcourt shot at the third-quarter buzzer and hit two more 3-pointers in the fourth period, giving him three for the game. But Durham offset that surge by scoring 12 points in the final quarter.
Cooper Owen tallied 13 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 63 from inside the arc. Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team bounced back from a sluggish start and pushed the ball well.
GENESEE (8-5, 4-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-2 2, Dawson Durham 12 1-1 28, Cy Wareham 8 4-7 20, Sam Spence 3 0-0 8, Cooper Owen 5 2-2 13, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 7-12 73.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-5. 7-5)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Roman Nuttbrock 6 1-3 16, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 2 1-2 6, Jasper Whitling 3 5-6 11, Ben Druffel 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 7-12 43.
Genesee 12 19 22 20—73
Logos 4 12 15 12—43
3-point goals — Owen, Spence, Durham 3, Driskill 2, Nuttbrock 3, Casebolt.
JV — Genesee 37-29