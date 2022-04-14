It’s no irony that the best start in Lewis-Clark State baseball history has coincided with the climb up the individual charts for valley compatriots Riley Way and A.J. Davis.
The duo which holds down the middle infield spots for the fourth-ranked Warriors not only have stood out on the field defensively the past five seasons, they’ve done it at the plate as well.
So as LCSC (38-3, 9-2) continues its defense of its Cascade Conference regular-season title this weekend with a four-game series against the College of Idaho, so too does the assault on the program’s record books for Way and Davis.
“Riley and AJ have been as good of duo up the middle as there’s been in the country the past few years,” fourth-year coach Jake Taylor said. “They have also etched their place in LC State history as well. Their athleticism, execution and experience is only secondary to their work ethic and leadership skills both on and off the field. Two very large shoes to fill for two new starters next year. They will be sorely missed.”
Way, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound shortstop out of Lewiston High School, currently sits third on the all-time career list with 249 hits. Despite an 0-for-14 stretch this past week in a three-game sweep at Eastern Oregon, the conference’s winner of the Gold Glove in 2021 moved up four spots on the list with a seven-hit effort in a four-game series split April 1-3 at Corban.
He holds the program mark with 172 singles. Way is three behind Walt Mason (1976-77) with 16 triples. He also is in the top 10 with 68 stolen bases (second), 797 at-bats (third), 212 games played (fourth), 122 walks (fifth), 209 runs scored (sixth), 44 times hit by a pitch (sixth) and 20 sacrifices (tied for seventh).
“All five years, we’ve been preached to never take advantage and wear that LC with pride,” Way said. “We are leaving, so I know it means a lot to put on that uniform. I started coming to these games when I was super young. I always remember always wanting to be a Warrior and be like those guys. To put it into perspective, it’s crazy and surreal. I’m blessed to be given the opportunity to come here.”
Davis, a 6-2, 185-pounder out of Clarkston High School, also has made his mark on the program. He’s second in singles behind Way at 162 in 190 games played (10th). Davis is eighth with 661 at-bats and is first in times hit by a pitch with 62.
Those two also can come up with classic web gems in the field. Way is third all-time in program history with 455 assists and Davis is fourth at 451. Way has been a part of the most double plays turned with 110, and Davis is third at 95.
But being around and a part of the program for as many years as the two have been has been the most rewarding part of the experience.
“My whole career here has just been a blessing to me,” Davis said. “That COVID year, (the NAIA) gave us that year back, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have that. I’m just grateful every single day to be wearing the Warrior jersey. Continue to be grateful to play the game of baseball. I’m forever in debt to this program, and it’s going to be sad when I leave. I love this place, but it’s been a great ride.”
This weekend
The Cascade Conference series opener Friday against the Yotes has been moved up three hours, it was announced.
The game, originally set for 6 p.m., now will have a first pitch at 3 p.m. to avoid possible weather-related issues. Gates at Harris Field will open at 2 p.m.
The teams will play a doubleheader at noon Saturday, then wrap up the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The four games will go a long way to determining the top spot in the conference. College of Idaho is 23-20 overall, but 11-5 in the conference despite losing the final two games of a four-game series this past weekend at home to Corban. That snapped a five-game winning streak for the Yotes.
Series anthem auditions
The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will schedule auditions for national anthem soloists and musicians for this year’s Avista NAIA World Series from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 22 at Harris Field.
The event is free and open to the public. Series performers from previous years are encouraged to audition again. Performers must know the words to the American national anthem and be able to sing or perform in front of as many as 5,000 people at a World Series game. Singers will perform without music.
Officials from the college will serve as judges and contestants will be informed of the decision the week of April 25. Some who are not selected to participate in the Series might be invited to perform at home athletic events during the 2022-23 academic year.
In case of rain, the event will move to the Activity Center. For more information or if someone is interested but cannot make the allotted time, contact Bert Sahlberg at (208) 792-2197 or bhsahlberg@lcsc.edu, or Alisha Alexander at (208) 792-2289 or analexander@lcsc.edu.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.