MOSCOW — Lewiston’s Stuart Johnson brought in current youth wrestling coach Bob Mauer to help his team find scoring opportunities during scramble situations.
The Bengals found ways to score in that fashion Saturday and won seven matches by pin in a 57-18 dual-meet victory against Moscow at Bear Den.
The meet started off with a bang in the 113-pound class. Lewiston freshman Jace Hendren earned a 9-5 decision against Moscow junior Skyla Zimmerman.
Zimmerman had control for the first two periods, but Hendren started to show signs of life in the third.
Zimmerman got called for locking hands, which gave Hendren the green light for a free move. He made the most out of his opportunity, grabbing a reversal to take the 4-2 lead.
Hendren then got called for a penalty for putting a full nelson on Zimmerman to give her a point.
But it wasn’t long before Hendren regained control. He almost pinned Zimmerman but couldn’t, garnering three points to push his advantage to 7-3.
The two would exchange reversals before the clock ran out.
“This was his best performance of the season,” Johnson said. “When we were in Boise, he had some wins but he was really hesitant. Tonight, he seemed relaxed and wrestled the way he knows how to.”
Moscow coach Pat Amos said the Bears knew this would be a tough match for Zimmerman.
“We knew she had to wrestle at a high level tonight,” Amos said. “She just didn’t get (it) done. But she’s an extremely talented young lady and she’s going to continue to get better and better.”
One of the seven victories the Bengals got by fall came from their 145-pounder Austin Nine, who was able to pin Diego Deaton just 1:03 into the match.
Deaton got the opening takedown but, Nine started to take control. While on top, Deaton reached back and Nine was able to catch him on his back and finish him.
“He’s been having a hard time opening up his offense lately,” Johnson said. “But tonight, he really opened up and looked for every scoring opportunity.”
Jack Bales pinned Gabriel Ruth at 138 a little more than midway through the second period to give the Bears their first points of the dual.
“He’s been wrestling really well lately,” Amos said. “He just gets after it and that’s what we’re looking for, guys that get after it and create opportunities for themselves.”
The other Moscow victory came at 170, where Owen McGreevy pinned Connor Piper halfway through the third.
“He has a lot of work to do still,” Amos said. “He didn’t wrestle the last couple years, but he’ll create stuff out of nothing and again that’s what we want. Guys that’ll create.”
The Bengals had duals on back-to-back days. After suffering a tough loss Friday at home to Post Falls, Johnson said this was a great way to boost morale.
“The guys wanted to come in and show that they can compete,” Johnson said. “They wanted to put guys away as early as possible, and we gave them the green light.”
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Alex Palmer, Mos, by forfeit; 113 — Jase Hendren, Lew, dec. Skyla Zimmerman 9-5; 120 — Hoyt Hvass, Lew, p. Jason Swam 0:20; 126 — Zander Johnson, Lew, p. Kai ReynoldS 2:15; 132 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Aidan Parakash 2:09; 138 — Jack Bales, Mos, p. Gabe Roth 3:21; 145 — Austin Nine, Lew, p. Diego Deaton 1:03; 152 — Landon Bennett, Lew, p. Eli Lyon 1:39; 160 — Cole Lockart, Lew, p. Michah Harder 1:05; 170 — Owen McGreevy, Mos, p. Connor Piper 4:39; 182 — Asa McClure, Lew, p. Wyatt Hartig 1:29; 195 — double forfeit; 220 — Zak Meyers, Lew, by forfeit; 285 — Robert Storm, Lew, by forfeit.
