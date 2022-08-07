As his smoldering vehicle was loaded up to be towed off with its engine and hood now bent upward at about a 30-degree angle Saturday, newly settled Lewiston resident Trevyn Colvin had no hesitation in saying the destruction was more than worth the while.

He had just come away from the full-sized car demolition round with a trophy and champion’s purse in the Smash Bash Demolition Derby at Freedom Northwest Arena in the EC Enterprises Motorsports Park facility on Albright Grade near Lewiston. Bleachers on one side of the dirt-covered arena and a terraced hillside overlooking it on the other were well-populated with attendees during the event.

