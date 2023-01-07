ASOTIN — In a physical game that included 43 total fouls, Kamea Kauhi’s free throw early in the fourth quarter cut the St. George’s lead to eight points.

But that was as close as Asotin would get against a Dragons team that limited the Panthers to just three points the rest of the way and went on to win 60-41 on Friday at Asotin High School.

