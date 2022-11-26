In 1998, after years of trying, Wayne Hirschel climbed to the top rung of individual league play in the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association, winning the LCO men’s season championship in relegating the great Terry Stricker to second place.

But that’s not why an estimated 400 mourners attended a memorial service Nov. 19 for Hirschel at the Bennett Building in Asotin. Those people had gathered to honor an ebullient spirit.

Tags

Recommended for you