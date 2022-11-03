After what was a somber week for high school football, it’s time for some redemption.
This weekend, there are three area teams fighting for the right to continue their seasons for another week.
Here’s what to watch for:
Butte County at Kamiah
After receiving a first-round bye in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, the Kubs will open with a quarterfinal-round matchup against Butte County at 7 p.m. Friday at Kamiah High School.
The Kubs lost one game this season, a 46-20 decision Sept. 2 at Raft River, then went on a seven-game winning streak to finish with the Whitepine League Division I regular-season title and an 8-1 record.
Offensively, Kamiah has a plethora of established runners in Colton Ocain, Connor Weddle and Colton Sams. Even quarterback David Kludt has had success running the ball. He uses his 6-foot-5 frame mostly down by the goal line on quarterback sneaks.
When defenses attempt to stop the Kubs’ rushing attack, the play-action pass comes to the forefront. Kludt has been reliable and hasn’t made a lot of mistakes despite the fact Kamiah lost all-league tight end Brady Cox to a torn ACL against the Trojans.
After losing his top target, Kludt began to form chemistry with Kaden DeGroot, who has made the most out of his opportunities in just his first year playing high school football.
“I’ve tried for years to get him to come out, and he finally did this year,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “He’s just morphed into this physical tight end who plays with a lot of confidence, which has been huge for us.”
Kamiah’s defense allows 18 points per game, among the best in the classification. The success is from players’ understanding of the scheme, putting teams in third and long situations.
Butte County (6-2) downed Lapwai 72-28 in the opening round of the tournament. Offensively, the Pirates are similar to Kamiah, wanting to run the ball and establish play-action.
Camas County at Kendrick
The Tigers have scored 372 unanswered points since a Sept. 9 nonleague game against Wilbur-Creston-Keller. Now, it’s on to their attempt to repeat as Idaho Class 1A Division II state champions.
First up, Kendrick (9-0) will be the host as it takes on Camas County (7-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bengal Field in a quarterfinal-round game.
The only adversity the Tigers have faced this year is only playing two full games in almost a month — against Whitepine League Division II opponents Lewis County on Sept. 23 and Deary on Oct. 21.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun scrimmages in practice, which is something we didn’t use to have,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “I don’t think the kids are thinking about too much. They’re just excited to get back on the field.”
The Tigers’ defense will be the Mushers’ biggest test of the season. Camas County averaged 46 points per game, with its defense allowing 18 points per outing. Kendrick’s defense allows an all-Idaho classification-low six points per game.
“They’re a scrappy bunch, they’re not bad,” Hobart said. “They’re big where you want to be big and they have speed on the edges. They’re balanced.”
Ephrata at Clarkston
The Bantams had to battle their tails off in an attempt to reach the Class 2A Washington state football tournament, and they’re not there quite yet.
After splitting a pair of Kansas tiebreaker games Tuesday that concluded Greater Spokane League play, Clarkston (7-2) now has to turn around and play Ephrata (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Adams Field for the right to move on.
In the span of seven days, the Bantams will have played at Grandview (44-0 win), then Shadle Park (17-7 win) and West Valley (7-6 loss) in two games that consisted of two 10-minute halves, then have to take on Tigers.
The good news? Clarkston at least has home cooking for this one.
“It’s been a little hectic,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I think the kids will handle it well. We’ve seen (Ephrata) before at the Eastern Washington camp.”
The Bantams’ standout during the stretch has been do-it-all player Landon Taylor. The 6-foot senior receiver/defensive back/kicker has registered two receiving touchdowns, two interceptions and a punt return touchdown in this recent run.
“Most of what he does comes from plays that you don’t see in the box score,” Bye said. “He’s been getting it done for us in a variety of ways. He’s been explosive.”
Ephrata ran into a buzz saw in the middle of the season where it lost three straight, two of which were by one possession. After that, it was able to string together four consecutive wins, including a 70-21 victory Oct. 28 against Ellensburg in its regular-season finale.
“They’re a physical football team,” Bye said. “They’re the type of team that doesn’t want to stop running if they don’t have to.”
