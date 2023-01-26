The 2023 edition of the Golden Throne might be too close to call.
The two schools’ teams will enter the P1FCU Activity Center for the annual rivalry game Friday already playing each other once this season.
The boys and girls teams played each other in the third-place games of annual Avista Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and it resulted in a split. The Lewiston boys notched a 49-39 win against Clarkston and the Bantam girls won 55-52 against the Bengals.
Here’s what to expect this time around:
Not just the Santana show
Clarkston coach Justin Jones held out point guard and leading scorer Xavier Santana for its game this past Friday against East Valley because he was nursing an injury.
Jones has preached the importance of finding ways to get multiple players in double figures. Without Santana, it heightened the issue.
But the Bantams stepped up, having four players score between 12 and 29 points in an 89-78 win against their Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe.
“For us, as a team to be successful, that has to happen,” Jones said. “That’s always been our goal and we’re really making a concentrated effort that it happens more often.”
Juniors Xander Van Tine and Mason Brown combined for 50 points, with Van Tine scoring a season-high 29. Brown also reached a season-high with his 21 points.
“They are a huge piece to the puzzle,” Jones said. “They are both talented guards that can score in bunches.”
Santana returned Tuesday against Shadle Park in another league game, and the Bantams avenged a 60-52 loss to the Highlanders in the semifinal round of the Avista, notching a 62-57 win.
The best thing to come from Santana’s return? Clarkston players continued to show balance. He didn’t lead the Bantams in scoring. Sophomore Josh Hoffman did, notching 17 points. Santana and Carter Steinwand were right behind him with 16 apiece.
“Josh’s progression has been astronomical, to say the least,” Jones said. “He’s turned into the heart and soul of our team. He’s leading our guys on the floor and taking charges. He puts his body on the line so we can be successful.”
Lewiston boys have been like this
The Bengals have lost their past two games, each against Class 5A Inland Empire League opponents. But they’ve won seven out of their past 10 overall.
Lewiston has been hot because it has three to four players that can score from all around the court.
Carson Way and Jordan Bramelt can get it done from deep and Drew Hottinger and James White can get it done on the inside.
“They’re so balanced on both ends of the floor,” Jones said. “They have five guys that can score in various ways. They can go big or small, and their bigs can shoot.”
White, Hottinger and Michael Wren also have spearheaded the Bengals’ defense, which is allowing a classification-low 42 points per game.
“They have amazing length,” Jones said. “A lot of what they do is based on positioning and they’re positionally correct a lot of the time.”
Lewiston girls are close, have to get closer
Having multiple players in double figures is a recipe for success, most of the time.
Lewiston’s girls fell 76-45 on Friday against fifth-ranked Lake City despite having three players in double figures. For a team that has been trying to find its identity all season, it was a huge achievement.
Sophomore Addison McKarcher has had a big role to fill in the absence of University of Washington volleyball commit Katy Wessels, but has done a good job. She’s been able to reach double figures in multiple games this season, but her work on the glass has been key.
The Bengals’ main scorer most of the season has been Zoie Kessinger. Kessinger, much like another guard in this game, can be hot or cold. When she’s on, watch out.
The final piece to Lewiston’s puzzle has been junior Reese DeGroot. She’s been a spark coming off the bench. She missed the first couple of games with an injury, but now that she’s fully healthy, DeGroot has been hard to stop.
Clarkston is on a roll
The Bantams are the hottest team in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League.
Clarkston, which has won five in a row, comes in 11-3 overall and is tied for 10th in the latest Washington state media poll released Wednesday. A big reason why has been the team’s work on the defensive end. The Bantams are allowing just 26 points per game in the past five contests.
Offensively, Clarkston is averaging 55 points per game during the win streak, enough to dismantle Lewiston in their last matchup.
Kendall Wallace can present problems for opposing defenses, especially from distance. However, what she provide defensively can’t be matched.
The same can be said about Lexi Villavicencio and Alahondra Perez. That’s not mentioning the scoring ability of senior Eloise Teasley, who can hit double figures any given night.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
Tickets
The annual Golden Throne basketball games between Clarkston and Lewiston will take place Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are being sold at each high school office every day this week until noon Friday for $5. Tickets also can be purchased for the same price at the gate, but it is strongly encouraged to buy presale tickets. No passes will be allowed.
Clarkston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the east side of the gym; Lewiston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the west side of the gym.