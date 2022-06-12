It was a stop-and-start affair with stormy weather, a muddy track and a surprise interloper added to the mix as local motorsports company EC Enterprises hosted a Monster Truck Insanity Tour event in front of a sold-out venue of fans lining bleachers on one side and a terraced hillside on the other at Albright Grade’s Freedom Northwest Arena.
“It was ridiculously successful,” EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen said. “I don’t have a count, but we sold out of tickets, and we had to turn some people away, which is unfortunate — but that’s why I spent as much money on advertising as I did, saying ‘Do not wait; this will sell out.’”
Jurassic Attack, a dinosaur-themed rig driven by Paul Jepsen, ruled the day among the full-sized Monster Trucks, winning both racing and freestyle events. Also featured were mini-monster trucks driven by up-and-coming youth, as well as local used vehicles rigged up for their own peer-level events.
The program was interrupted early on by a bout of rain, after which a caterpillar dozer circled the track turning up soil to try to render the course drivable. Most of the local vehicles throughout the evening struggled to make turns in the wet conditions and wound up repeatedly getting stuck attempting to surmount the course’s ridges. The massively wheeled monster trucks navigated the terrain much more effectively, managing sizable vertical jumps and repeatedly clearing a bus which had been stationed as the venue’s premier stunt obstacle.
Near the end of the event, a motorcyclist who was not a part of the scheduled programming took over the track and circled for multiple laps until his engine gave out. A police officer strode across the arena to arrest him, only to encounter violent resistance as the intruder refused to be cuffed and pulled him down into the mud. An audience member burst down onto the track and joined the fray, grabbing the man from behind and allowing the officer to subdue him, joined shortly by several more bystanders who helped escort the man off the course in handcuffs.
“We have great people here in Idaho,” said Christiansen of the bystanders.
He reported that the cyclist had drawn a knife on the officer.
Regularly scheduled programming resumed thereafter, with the full-sized Monster Trucks’ freestyle stunt routines providing the grand finale. In the last act of the night, Jurassic Attack began to come apart at the seams as it bounded violently up and down the slopes, losing all three of its rubbery Triceratops-style horns and most of its outer shell. It had (perhaps fittingly) reached something approaching a skeletal state by the time its rear right tire burst, forcing an end to the performance. The now-dilapidated vehicle and its driver Jepsen were rewarded for their efforts, winning the voice vote for the freestyle championship over rival truck Captain USA, which had finished the night relatively intact, albeit with a smoking engine.
“Motorsports are alive and well in the L-C valley, and it shows by the absolutely ridiculous turnout we had,” Christiansen said. “Everybody’s asking if we’re doing it again. If we get a turnout like this, heck yeah — we’re going to do it again.”