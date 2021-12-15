SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ryan Donato broke a scoreless tie early in the third period of his return to San Jose and the Seattle Kraken beat the Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday.
Donato knocked a rebound of his own deflection off Sharks defenseman Radim Simek’s skate and past James Reimer for the goal. Donato spent last season playing in San Jose before leaving as a free agent in the summer.
“Obviously, it’s nice to do it against an old team and that kind of stuff,” Donato said. “It was a blessing that somehow it bounced off a couple of things and went into the net. I’m happy it went that way.”
Brandon Tanev added an insurance goal that proved key when Logan Couture finally got the Sharks on the board when he scored with the San Jose net empty with 2:07 to play.
Chris Driedger didn’t allow anything else, thanks to defenseman Adam Larsson bailing him out in the second period with a stop on Matt Nieto. Driedger made 33 saves to help Seattle snap a three-game skid.
“I just felt confident,” Driedger said. “I thought we just locked it down. I can’t recall many odd-man rushes. ... I thought we just locked it down really well. We only had one penalty kill. It was just an all-around great team effort. Nights like that will be a little bit easier to stop the puck.”
Calle Jarnkrok sealed the game with an empty-net goal.
Reimer made 27 saves. San Jose fell to 2-2 on a seven-game homestand that is the longest of the season.
“It seemed like the first one was going to win the game,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “But the thing that’s probably disappointing the most is they got the 1-0.”
Seattle 0 0 3 — 3
San Jose 0 0 1 — 1
First Period: None. Penalties: None.
Second Period: None. Penalties: Dunn, SEA (Holding), 14:59.
Third Period: 1, Seattle, Donato 6 (Soucy, Donskoi), 6:23. 2, Seattle, Tanev 9 (Jarnkrok, Geekie), 14:18. 3, San Jose, Couture 9 (Hertl, Burns), 17:53. 4, Seattle, Jarnkrok 2 (Wennberg, Appleton), 19:54 (en). Penalties: None.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 11-7-12—30. San Jose 8-12-14—34.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 0; San Jose 0 of 1.
Goalies: Seattle, Driedger 3-2-0 (34 shots-33 saves). San Jose, Reimer 9-5-1 (29-27).
A: 12,403 (17,562). T: 2:12.