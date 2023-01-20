Don’t look now. Vandals are rolling

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Watch out. The Idaho men’s basketball team is trying to construct a winning streak.
Sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining in regulation as the Vandals would hang on to beat Northern Arizona 88-83 before 787 at Findlay Toyota Court.
“That was big,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said of Salih’s shot. “It just shows the patience by everybody, because the shot clock was winding down. We were able to get multiple looks into Isaac (Jones), both times he was able to spit it out. Never was rushed. We continue to trust him. He’s obviously shooting a great percentage from the field, but he’s willing and ready to spit it out when he’s able. Yusef was down and ready and hit one heck of a big shot there on the right wing.”
It is Idaho’s second straight Big Sky Conference win after starting 0-5, and it’s just the third time during Claus’ tenure that the Vandals strung together multiple conference wins in a row.
It also is Idaho’s first win on the road in the series in five years. The Vandals’ last win in Flagstaff was an 84-80 decision on Jan. 20, 2018.
Idaho (8-12, 2-5) started the game on a 12-2 run and led by as much as 15 points with 1:32 remaining in the first half. But the Lumberjacks (5-15, 1-6) began to find their footing in the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Vandals 47-41.
Starting at the 7:41 mark in the second half, Northern Arizona went on a three-minute spurt where it hit five consecutive 3s to tie the game at 75. The five straight makes were more made 3s than the Jacks had the entire game up to that point, as they were 4-of-18 (22%).
Northern Arizona sophomore guard Xavier Fuller hit a layup with 4:05 remaining in regulation to put the Lumberjacks in front for the first time at 76-75.
Salih didn’t let Northern Arizona celebrate for long, as he nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession to put Idaho back in front 78-76. Salih finished with 13 points.
The Lumberjacks didn’t go away, as Jalen Cone’s corner 3 with 1:31 to go gave them an 81-80 advantage.
However, junior forward Isaac Jones had a traditional three-point play to put the Vandals ahead for good at 83-80.
“He was big, and what is making him that much more dangerous is now he’s knocking down free throws at a pretty high clip these last three of four games, which is enormous,” Claus said. “He obviously draws a whole lot of attention. He’s getting hit, and for him to complete three-point plays is a big, big deal for us.”
Jones and his former middle school teammate Divant’e Moffitt combined for 55 points. Jones paced the Vandals with 30 points on 10-for-14 from the field and 10-of-13 at the line.
Moffitt was 10-for-19 from the field and added 25 points, contributing six rebounds and six assists.
Idaho finished the game 30-of-53 (57%) from the field and was 7-of-16 (47%) from deep.
The Vandals’ defense held the Lumberjacks to just 46% shooting and 34% from distance.
Cone paced Northern Arizona with 22 points, chipping in five assists. Fuller added an additional 12.
The Lumberjacks relied on their reserves in this one, with Nik Mains in foul trouble early in the first half. Big man Jack Wistrcill also fouled out in the second half. In turn, Northern Arizona’s bench outscored Idaho 40-7.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Northern Colorado.
IDAHO (8-12, 2-5)
Jones 10-14 10-13 30, Moffitt 10-19 4-4 25, Salih 4-7 2-2 13, Burris 4-5 4-6 13, R. Smith 1-3 1-2 4, T. Smith 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 30-53 21-27 88.