SEATTLE — Back in the summer, Jake Bean believed he would be selected in the NHL’s expansion draft and the next stop in his career was going to be in Seattle.
Bean instead ended up in Columbus, and made his first trip to Seattle as a member of the Blue Jackets memorable.
Max Domi had two goals and an assist, and Bean scored 55 seconds into overtime as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Saturday.
“To be honest, it was a pretty tough day for me and my family when I didn’t get taken,” Bean said. “But once I got to Columbus, it’s been all Columbus and I haven’t really thought about it since.”
Jack Roslovic and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and assist for the Blue Jackets, who won for the second time in eight games.
Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and the Blue Jackets withstood Seattle’s furious rally in the third. Merzlikins also got a big assist from Bean in the first when he covered an open net to block Jamie Oleksiak’s wraparound attempt.
Columbus had lost five consecutive road games.
“You got to give that team credit. They worked, they used the crowd to their advantage and found a way to get to overtime,” Domi said.
Seattle rallied with three goals in the third, capped by Vince Dunn’s wrist shot with 4:06 remaining to tie it at 4.
Seattle scored twice 22 seconds apart early in the third, with Jaden Schwartz deflecting Joonas Donskoi’s shot past Merzlikins at 3:41 and moments later Morgan Geekie snapped a wrist shot off a pass from Mason Appleton to pull Seattle within 4-3.
Columbus 0 4 0 1 — 5
Seattle 0 1 3 0 — 4
First Period: None. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 1, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 9 (Jenner), 8:13. 2, Columbus, Roslovic 5 (Domi, Voracek), 11:40. 3, Seattle, McCann 11 (Eberle), 13:46. 4, Columbus, Domi 5 (Bean, Roslovic), 16:43. 5, Columbus, Domi 6 (Bjorkstrand, Jenner), 19:34. Penalties: True, SEA (Slashing), 1:52; Wennberg, SEA (High Sticking), 4:43.
Third Period: 6, Seattle, Schwartz 6 (Donskoi, Giordano), 3:42 (pp). 7, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Tanev, Appleton), 4:04. 8, Seattle, Dunn 3 (Larsson, Jarnkrok), 15:54. Penalties: Carlsson, CBJ (Holding), 2:28.
Overtime: 9, Columbus, Bean 4 (Kuraly, Voracek), 0:55. Penalties:None.
Shots on Goal: Columbus 8-13-7-1—29. Seattle 12-10-9-1—32.
Power-play opportunities: Columbus 0 of 2; Seattle 1 of 1.
Goalies: Columbus, Merzlikins 11-5-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-11-3 (29-24).
A: 17,151 (17,100). T: 2:29.