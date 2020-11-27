MIAMI — Tua Tagovailoa’s sore thumb was better Thursday, and Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores expressed optimism the rookie quarterback will be able to play Sunday against the New York Jets.
Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on his throwing hand in practice and was limited in practice for the second day in a row.
“He got banged up a little bit,” Flores said. “I don’t think this is something we’re too worried about. ... He’s getting treatment, he’s rehabbing. We’ll see how this goes. It’s sore, but he’s a tough kid. He has played through some things before.”
Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss last weekend at Denver.
Offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who played collegiately at Idaho, was activated off the reserve-COVID-19 list. Davis, who has started the past 52 games, went on the list Monday.
Jackson tests positive
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media outlets.
Last year’s NFL MVP is the biggest star to become infected by the virus.
The Baltimore Sun and ESPN, citing unidentified sources, reported that Jackson was among four more Ravens to test positive.