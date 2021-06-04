As good as Hunter Dollander was in Georgia Gwinnett’s opening-round game of the Avista NAIA World Series, he was better Thursday.
The 6-foot, 232-pound senior right-hander threw an absolute gem in the championship game at Harris Field, an 8-4 victory for the fifth-seeded Grizzlies against the Central Methodist Eagles. Because of his performance throughout the event, he earned Most Valuable Player honors.
“It’s definitely a surprise,” he said. “I thought some other guys deserved it, but I’ll take it.”
Honestly, it should have been no surprise considering the numbers he racked up in the two games he started on the mound.
Dollander allowed 14 hits in 15 innings pitched. He walked four and struck out 14. Dollander allowed a total of seven runs, six of which were earned. However, all of the runs that were charged to him actually came after he left the games.
And second-year coach Jeremy Sheetinger was confident in Dollander’s abilities.
“I slept like a baby last night knowing I was gonna toss the ball to Hunter Dollander,” he said. “You give the ball to that kid and he’s gonna hang zeros all day long and give you a chance to win. You get a kid with that makeup and that character, and that savvy and ability to slow the game down, you just get out of his way and let him do what he does.”
In this contest, he was scintillating. Mixing his fastball, curveball and slider, Dollander kept the Eagles off-balance and guessing throughout the night. He allowed five hits and two runs, one of which was earned. Dollander walked two, struck out nine and was efficient in his 105 pitches, 67 of which were for strikes.
At one juncture, he retired eight in row and 14 of 16 batters overall between the end of the first and start of the sixth innings.
“I just wanted to go out there and compete from pitch one and just do what I can,” said Dollander, who finishes the season 12-1 with a 3.09 ERA as the staff ace. “I just looked at it as another, normal game. There was a little nerves there in the first inning, but I was like, ‘I got this.’”
Even when Dollander got into a bit of a jam, he was able to bear down and get himself out of it.
One such case was in the sixth inning with the Grizzlies up 4-0, when he allowed back-to-back one-out singles to Logan Haring and Sergio Macias, which brought up Mason Schwellenbach, who entered the game as Central Methodist’s second-best hitter in the Series and was third on the Eagles this season with a .380 average.
Schwellenbach promptly lined the first pitch to shortstop Gabe Howell at shortstop, who came up firing to first to attempt to nail Macias, but the throw went wide and the runners advanced to second and third.
Instead of withering, Dollander gathered himself and proceeded to strike out Grant Victor — who was 2-for-3 to that point — on a full-count fastball that ended the threat.
“It’s one of those things where, yeah, they made the error, but you just kind of flush it and move on,” Dollander said.
Sheetinger had a feeling that’s exactly what Dollander was going to do.
“We train for moments like that,” he said. “You know that it’s not gonna be easy, and when you get in those moments, you have the ability to step off, take a big, deep breath and start over and get back to present. I watched him in that moment, realize that’s not the scenario I want to be in but I can still work my way out of that. And he stepped off, he trusted himself and he got right back in the zone.”
Dollander certainly was in the zone on this night, in this Series, and throughout most of the 2021. This is exactly the place he thought he would be when he transferred from USC-Aiken before the 2018 season. He’s now been a part of three World Series teams, helping the Grizzlies to the semifinal round in 2018 and 2019. Dollander’s been a two-time Association of Independent Institutions first-team selection and part of two league titles.
But now, you can call him MVP.
NAIA World Series Award Winners
Most Valuable Player — Hunter Dollander, Georgia Gwinnett
Charles Berry Hustle Award — Austin Bates, Georgia Gwinnett
Gold Glove Award — Gabe Howell, Georgia Gwinnett
All-Tournament Team
1B — Nick Bottari, Southeastern (Fla.); 2B — Clay Woeste, IU Southeast (Ind.); 3B — Kyle Harvey, Georgia Gwinnett; SS — Sergio Macias, Central Methodist (Mo.); INF — Shawn Ross, Faulkner (Ala.); C — Max McCay, Central Methodist (Mo.); C — Austin Bates, Georgia Gwinnett; OF — Carter Bridge, Southeastern (Fla.); OF — Carlos Pineyro, LSU Shreveport; OF — Jack Johnson, Lewis-Clark State; OF — Sam Anthony, Faulkner (Ala.); DH — Livingston Morris, Georgia Gwinnett; P — Antonio Frias, Faulkner (Ala.); P — Nick Merkel, Central Methodist (Mo.); P — Trent Sellers, Lewis-Clark State; P — Hunter Dollander, Georgia Gwinnett