‘Doc’ Pongs stops bleeding, Warriors win 17th title

Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 1
May 29, 2015
NAIA World Series
Championship
Lewis-Clark State (4-1)
vs. St. Thomas (4-1)
At the end of the 2015 NAIA World Series, it would be hard to find a fan of the Lewis-Clark State Warriors with long fingernails, as they probably all were nervously removed by gnashing teeth in a three-day span. After suffering its first defeat, LCSC had traversed its way to the championship by winning two consecutive games by two runs each, including the semifinal-round game, in which they trailed by five.
Not that Warrior fans are spoiled, but LCSC had not won a title in six years but had recorded back-to-back second-place finishes. Since the Warriors’ first championship in 1984, they had not gone more than three years without a title, and the crowd of just fewer than 5,000 was hoping the title drought would come to an end on this night.
The title-game opponent, St. Thomas, was on a roll. The Bobcats, from Miami Gardens, Fla., had won four consecutive games since losing their first contest, and were trying to claw their way to their first crown in five series appearances.
With the lights on at Harris Field, the Bobcats lived up to their mascot name, pouncing on the startled Warriors for five runs in the first inning.
After the initial onslaught, Seth Brown’s RBI double for LCSC was the only scoring for either team in the next four innings. However, the Bobcats’ Eric Santamaria lined a two-run home run down the left-field line in the fifth, giving St. Thomas a 7-1 advantage.
LCSC coach Jeremiah Robbins was at the mound it seemed before the home run ball left the park, and signaled reliever Cameron Pongs in from the bullpen. Pongs’ mission? Stop the bleeding, which he did, quicker than “Doc” Adams healing a Marshall Dillon gunshot wound.
After allowing a hit to the first batter he faced, “Doc” Pongs did not allow another hit, or run, and retired the final 10 St. Thomas batters in order.
But LCSC was still down 7-1. Sixth-inning RBI doubles by Michael Sexton and Cabe Reiten narrowed the margin to 7-3. Then lightning struck ... literally. As St. Thomas came to bat in the bottom of the sixth, a 44-minute lightning delay occurred.
Surprisingly, Pongs returned to the mound, and later said he treated the delay “like a long inning.” He walked the first Bobcat, and a two-out error put St. Thomas runners at first and second base. But those would be the final Bobcats to reach base.
LCSC scored a lone seventh-inning run and trailed 7-4 in the eighth, when lightning struck again. This time, it was not from the sky but from the Warrior offense. LCSC took command in an unforgettable six-run inning. After a Reiten RBI single and a Bobcat error narrowed the score to 7-6, Warrior second baseman Max Whitt lined a two-run single up the middle to put LCSC up 8-7. Julian Ramon’s RBI double and Robert Smith’s sacrifice fly finished the scoring, and LCSC led 10-7 with six outs between them and a national title No. 17.
Pongs’ 75th and final pitch resulted in a ground out to second, and he immediately took his rightful place at the bottom of a dogpile at the pitcher’s mound, where he had completed his mission and stopped the bleeding.
Warrior walkoffs
Here’s a look back at some important dates in Lewis-Clark State NAIA World Series history:
June 2, 2017: Anthony Balderas earns one-pitch save, inducing a game-ending double play in title contest against Faulkner.
May 24, 2019: LCSC has record nine consecutive batters reach base to start game against Freed-Hardeman.