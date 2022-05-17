Third-seeded Doane (Neb.) put up three runs in the second inning and made it stand as the Tigers turned back No. 2 seed Vanguard (Calif.) 3-1 in the second of three games Monday in the NAIA Opening Round, presented by Avista, at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.
With the victory, Doane (38-12) will advance to play Lewis-Clark State, 9-7 winners against British Columbia in the final game of the day. The Tigers and the the Warriors will play at 2:30 p.m. today in a winner’s bracket game. The Lions (43-14) will take on Saint Katherine (Calif.) at 11 a.m. today.
Jack Tillman doubled in Nate Mensik with the first Doane run. Justin Nevells followed with an double to left-center that scored pinch-runner James Griess. An out later, Cristian Yanez scored Nevells on a ground out.
The lone Vanguard run came in third on a leadoff home run from Luke Arias, his second of the season, on a shot to center.
The Lions did threaten in the ninth. Matthew Land was hit by a pitch with one out, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Travis Aversa then walked. The Tigers brought in Thainel Trumper, and Aki Buckson got aboard on an infield single to load the bases. Joe Johnson struck out, then Chad Sutton grounded out to second to end it.
Aaron Forrest (4-3) allowed two hits, three walks and no runs in 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He struck out three. Trumper picked up his fourth save of the season.
Justin Graves (10-3) took the hard-luck loss. He allowed eight hits, two walks and three earned runs. Graves struck out five.
Nevells went 2-for-4 for Doane.
Tommy Rodriguez went 2-for-4 for the Lions.
Doane 030 000 000—3 8 2
Vanguard 001 000 00x—1 9 0
Wisner, Beekman (1), Forrest (5), Trumper (9) and Tillman; Graves and Arias. W—Forrest. S—Trumper.
Doane hits — Justin Nevells 2 (2B), Joe Osborn (2B), Jack Tillman (2B), Andy Theiler, Nate Mensik, Luke LaChance, Logan Amick.
Vanguard hits — Tommy Rodriguez 2, Luke Arias (HR), Dane Nakatsuka (2B), Isaiah Lee (2B), Matthew Land, Travis Aversa, Aki Buckson, Joe Johnson.
British Columbia 15, Saint Katherine 2
The Thunderbirds sent 12 batters to the plate in an eight-run seventh inning to put the Firebirds (31-22) into the loser’s bracket.
Brett Corbeth and Aidan Rose each had two-run hits in the inning for British Columbia, which outhit Saint Katherine 13-8. Brandon Hupe went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in the eighth, two runs scored and two RBI. Corbeth went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Trent Lenihan went 2-for-5 with a second-inning solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Noah Or went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Rose scored three runs. Ty Penner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Dylan Jacob went 2-for-5 with a first-inning solo home run for the Firebirds.
Shane Laforest (6-4) allowed seven hits and two earned runs in the first seven innings to pick up the victory. He induced 10 ground ball outs and struck out five.
Brandon Markarian (3-2) absorbed the loss. He allowed four hits, one walks and four runs, all earned, in four innings. Markarian struck out four.
Saint Katherine 100 010 000—2 8 1
British Columbia 112 002 81x—15 13 1
Markarian, Baltazar (5), Graham (7), Derrick (7) and Rawson; Laforest, Richmond-Benner (8), Duthie (9), Van Snellenberg (9) and Or, Shute (9). W—Laforest. L—Markarian.
Saint Katherine hits — Dylan Jacob 2 (HR), John Freeman (2B), Alan Pellacani (2B), Johnny Lopez, Tyler Hajjar, Cody Rawson, Luciano Depamphilis.
British Columbia hits — Brandon Hupe 2 (HR), Trent Lenihan 2 (HR), Brett Corbeth 2 (2B), Noah Or 2 (2B), Ty Penner 2, Nathan Shute (2B), Mike Fitzsimmons, Aidan Rose.