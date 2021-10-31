In the words of senior Morgan Blazzard, Troy volleyball had “unfinished business” with its southern rival Grace going into this weekend’s Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship at the LCSC Activity Center.
The Trojans were deadly efficient in conducting that business Saturday, sweeping all six sets played in back-to-back encounters the defending champion Grizzlies to clinch the title.
Troy beat Grace 25-14, 25-12, 27-25 in the winner’s bracket final to get to the title match, then the Trojans whipped the Grizzlies 25-12, 25-15, 25-12 to win their fourth state crown in the past six seasons.
Troy (24-3) finished the season on a 22-match winning streak and a staggering run of 38 consecutive sets won.
The Grizzlies had unseated then-defending-champion Troy a year ago to claim the title for themselves. Coach Deborah Blazzard, Morgan’s mother, said the upset motivated her players to practice hard in the offseason and improve their consistency at staying in the system and passing effectively. The turning-of-the-tables that ensued was dramatic.
“I think this was our best,” Troy’s Isabelle Raasch said of the state-winning performance. “The cleanest we’ve ever played.”
The match between the two had the Trojans edging through tense moments late to close out the final set — the only one they had come close to dropping in the course of the tournament. There would be no such drama in the third set of the title match hours later, as Jolee Ecklund came out serving aggressively to establish a 3-0 Troy lead, and her team never looked back.
Morgan Blazzard made a fitting conclusion to her high school career as she hit a blazing kill down the line to put her team up 19-12, then served out the final six points, registering an ace at 24-12 to seal the title. Troy’s graduating seniors, having spearheaded the third state championship in their four years with the team, stepped forward first to hoist the trophy and championship banner together before their compatriots joined them.
Ecklund, who played through an ankle injury, called the showing “one of my best” and was the Trojans’ top overall server in the match, going 15-for-15 with two aces. Raasch put up 27 assists, and Mckayla Sapp made 20 digs. Morgan Blazzard totaled 17 kills, her net play marked by a seamless alternation between forceful spikes and soft touch shots that kept Grace defenders guessing.
“I think in my earlier freshman, sophomore and junior years, I was just like, ‘OK, I’m going to hit the ball as hard as I can,’” she said, “but this year it’s really about being smart and finding the open spaces.”
A group of young male admirers at the front of the stands constituted an informal Troy cheer squad, waving signs and chanting their school’s initials — “T! H! S!” — mid-rally when the ball was on Troy’s side, each letter timed to coincide with one shot in a pass, set and spike combination. Deborah Blazzard’s parents — John and Kathy Taylor, who started the family’s volleyball dynasty — were there to see their daughter coach their granddaughter’s final high school contest and received recognition in the post-match ceremony.
“I’m 40-ish years old, and my mom and dad are still coming to my games,” boasted Deborah, who once played high school volleyball with her father as coach at Oakesdale, Wash.
Troy’s Whitepine League Division I rivals did well in their own right. Genesee (23-11) posting a 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 victory against Potlatch (18-5) in the consolation final, giving Loggers and coach Ron Dinsmoor a fourth-place finish. Pete Crowley’s Bulldogs then fell 25-14, 25-23, 25-15 in the third-place match against Grace.
Class 4A
POST FALLS — Moscow left Post Falls High School with two pieces of hardware as the Class 4A tournament came to a close.
The Bears (14-11) finished fourth after falling to Bonneville of Idaho Falls 25-21, 25-18, 25-11. They also received the event’s sportsmanship award.
“We were shocked but, it was so awesome,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “I feel like I was more proud of them for getting that than the fourth-place trophy, but, we’re honored either way.”
Grace Allen led the team in kills with eight, and added two blocks. Claus also offered praise for Julia Branen, Ellen Heyns and Millie Richards.
“They came in for me today and did a great job,” she said. “They were extremely consistent and did a great job digging.”
The Tribune staff contributed to this report.
