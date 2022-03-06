Dixon rises to challenge, helps Idaho men beat NAU

MOSCOW — After a few off games in the recent past, Idaho senior guard Mikey Dixon finally found his stroke. It happened just when the Vandals needed it the most.
Dixon finished with a team-high 27 points Saturday as the Idaho men’s basketball team beat Northern Arizona 78-69 in the Big Sky Conference regular-season finale for both teams at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“We had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season but I feel like as a team we stuck with it,” Dixon said. “Every day I tried to be a better leader and just work hard and we wanted to see it all the way through. We pushed every day to get better.”
Dixon was 9-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line for the Vandals (9-21, 6-14), who finished in eighth place in the conference standings. Senior guard Trevante Anderson had another solid showing with 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Junior guard Rashad Smith chipped in 10 points.
Jalen Cone had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks 9-22, 5-15), losers of six straight. Keith Haymon contributed 14 points and four assists.
The Vandals are the No. 8 seed for the conference tournament, and will take on ninth-seeded Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14) at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
Northern Arizona started the game on a 9-2 run, but Idaho quickly settled down and went on a 9-0 spurt midway through the first half to take a 23-18 lead with 7:54 remaining. That was the largest lead either team had the rest of the way, as the Vandals held a 34-33 advantage at halftime.
Idaho seemingly kept the Lumberjacks at arm’s distance for the majority of the second half, taking a lead as large as nine points with 9:50 left but never allowing Northern Arizona to get closer than four points. The Lumberjacks got to within 65-61 with 1:48 to go after Cone was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and he followed by making all three at the line.
But Anderson followed with a jumper in the lane on the Vandals’ next possession, and free-throw shooting became the story at the end. Idaho was 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) at the stripe in the final 1:14 to put the game away. Dixon and freshman guard Yusef Salih each went 4-for-4 down the stretch.
“Our guys accepted the challenge,” coach Zac Claus said. “It was so nice to take care of the ball and take good shots. You combine those two things and then convert from the free-throw line late which translates into a good win.”
N. ARIZONA (9-22, 5-15)
Haymon 5-15 2-4 14, Mains 2-11 0-0 5, Towt 2-7 1-2 5, Richards 1-2 1-2 3, Cone 12-23 8-9 35, Lewis 2-3 0-0 5, Stark 0-1 0-0 0, Aguek 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-65 12-17 69.
IDAHO (9-21, 6-14)
Christensen 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 3-9 10-12 16, Dixon 9-14 6-6 27, King 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 4-14 0-0 10, Salih 1-3 4-4 7, Pepple 2-2 1-4 5, Kilgore 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 25-54 21-26 78.
Halftime: Idaho, 34-33. 3-Point Goals: N. Arizona 7-32 (Cone 3-10, Haymon 2-9, Lewis 1-2, Mains 1-8, Aguek 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stark 0-1), Idaho 7-24 (Dixon 3-6, Smith 2-9, King 1-1, Salih 1-3, Kilgore 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Fouled Out: Towt, Christensen. Rebounds: N. Arizona 31 (Cone 9), Idaho 30 (Christensen 7). Assists: N. Arizona 8 (Haymon 4), Idaho 10 (Anderson 7). Total Fouls: N. Arizona 24, Idaho 16. A: 1,442 (4,200).