Dixon named 1B girls’ athlete of the year

Pomeroy High School’s Maddy Dixon, a two-sport standout, was named Washington’s Class 1B Athlete of the Year by the website ScorebookLive, it was announced Thursday.
Dixon, a senior, helped lead the Pirates to the state volleyball title in the fall and a third-place finish in basketball during the winter. Pomeroy was ranked No. 1 in the state in basketball all season long. She was the Southeast 1B player of the year in both sports.
Dixon led the Pirates with 368 kills and 204 blocks in volleyball as the Pirates won their fourth state title, this one in a sweep against Oakesdale. In basketball, she averaged 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds.
She played for five state championships in her career between the two sports. Dixon tallied 1,430 points, 936 rebounds, 150 assists, 182 steals and 152 blocks in her basketball career. She was a two-time first-team Associated Press selection in the classification and was voted to the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association first team in 2019.
She also competed on the Northwest Blazers AAU travel basketball team until this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixon will play basketball for the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., in the winter.
Ogden named to WIAA committee
Clarkston High School junior girls’ basketball player Maggie Ogden recently was named to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Leadership through Education Activities and Personal Development Committee, the organization announced.
Ogden helped the Bantams finish 21-7 overall, 7-5 in their final season in the Great Northern League and earn a trip to the Washington Class 2A state tournament, where they lost in the first round to Port Angeles.
The LEAP committee is comprised of 16 juniors and seniors representing the six WIAA classifications and nine districts, serving as the voice of more than 225,000 athletics and activities student participants. Juniors serve a two-year term, while seniors completed their term during the 2019-20 school year.
The committee meets five times per school year to go through leadership exercises, have peer discussions, work on group projects, and provide feedback to the WIAA on various initiatives. The group also will have the opportunity to work State Championship events and sit in on executive board meetings.