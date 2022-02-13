Dixon, Idaho men on fire in beating Weber State

MOSCOW — It was a good thing the Idaho men’s basketball team shot as well as it did Saturday. Because the Vandals almost gave away a huge lead because of the amount of mistakes they made.
Idaho shot a season-best 58.5 percent from the field, but it needed every one of those makes to hold off a hard-charging Weber State in an 83-79 Big Sky Conference victory at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“In spite of the wins and losses in the way they have racked up, these guys have kept coming back for more each and every day,” coach Zac Claus said. “I give our players all the credit in the world for staying mentally sharp. They were tough enough to bounce right back and be able to compete and win a game like this today.”
Senior guard Mikey Dixon finished with 31 points on 10-for-12 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and four assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11), which beat the Wildcats for the first time since Feb. 24, 2018, a span of seven games. Senior guard Trevante Anderson chipped in 26 points and six assists. Freshman forward Tanner Christensen tallied 10 points and eight rebounds before fouling out.
Koby McEwen had 22 points and three steals for the Wildcats (18-8, 11-4), who have lost three consecutive conference games to fall from first to third place. Dillon Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds. JJ Overton finished with 17 points. Dontay Bassett contributed 13 points.
The Vandals were 31-for-53 from the field, including 8-for-20 (40 percent) from beyond the arc. At the line, Idaho went 13-for-16 (81.3 percent) and held a commanding 37-25 edge in rebounding.
Anderson was 10-for-15 from the field, and Christensen went 5-of-6 to help the cause.
The Vandals popped the Wildcats in the mouth early, scoring the first 12 points of the game. Weber State tried to dig out of the early hole, but every time Idaho was there with an answer. The Vandals went up 37-17 with 1:20 to go on freshman guard Yusef Salih’s 3.
But the Wildcats scored the next 10 points, bridging the first and second halves, to cut the lead in half at the 19:11 mark of the second. Weber State would eventually take a 43-42 lead with 13:42 remaining on a Jones layup, capping a 11-0 run.
But, like he has all season, Dixon put Idaho on his back. He hit 3s on back-to-back possession to put Idaho up 48-43. Christensen then hit a layup wth 10:58 remaining that pushed the Vandal lead to 54-46.
The Idaho advantage hovered between six and 10 points until late, when Weber State tallied five consecutive points to get with 78-76 with 1:23 to go. Dixon was fouled, but missed the front end of a 1-and-bonus. McEwen got the rebound, but Overton turned it over with 1:02 left, giving the Vandals the chance to make it a two-possession game.
However, Idaho gave it right back. However, Jones missed a 3, and junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. corraled the rebound with 27 seconds remaining. Anderson was fouled at the other end, and he made 1 of 2 to put the Vandals up by three with 16 seconds to go. Anderson fouled McEwen, but McEwen could only make one of his free throws, forcing Weber State to foul. It did, putting Dixon on the line with nine seconds remaining. He made the two for an 81-77 edge. McEwen would make a layup for the Wildcats with two seconds left for a two-point Idaho cushion, but senior guard Jemeil King was fouled, and he made both to ice it.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Montana.
WEBER ST. (18-8, 11-4)
Jones 7-12 2-2 17, Bassett 4-6 4-6 13, Jawara 3-12 0-0 8, McEwen 8-14 6-8 22, Overton 6-12 5-9 17, Porter 1-5 0-0 2, Koehler 0-1 0-0 0, Tew 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 17-25 79.
IDAHO (6-18, 3-11)
Christensen 5-6 0-0 10, Anderson 10-15 4-6 26, Dixon 10-12 7-8 31, Salih 2-6 0-0 6, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Pepple 1-1 0-0 2, Kilgore 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-3 2-2 2, Quinnett 1-2 0-0 2, Bertain 0-0 0-0 0, Hanshaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-53 13-16 83.
Halftime: Idaho 37-24. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 4-19 (Jawara 2-5, Bassett 1-2, Jones 1-5, Koehler 0-1, Overton 0-1, Porter 0-2, McEwen 0-3), Idaho 8-20 (Dixon 4-4, Salih 2-5, Anderson 2-6, Kilgore 0-1, King 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out: Christensen. Rebounds: Weber St. 22 (Jones 10), Idaho 36 (Dixon 10). Assists: Weber St. 7 (Jawara, Overton 2), Idaho 15 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls: Weber St. 15, Idaho 20. A: 1,059 (4,200).