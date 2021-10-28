Toni Claus of Class 4A Moscow and Heidi Summers of Class 2A Orofino each are taking their teams to the Idaho state volleyball championships for the second time since assuming the top jobs at their respective schools.
However, the routes they took to qualify were different.
In Claus’ seven years with the Bears, getting over the hump at the district tournament has been a challenge, but they had the touch of magic they needed this time. To earn their first state berth since 2017, they saved several championship points in the district final against defending state champion Lakeland on Oct. 21 before prevailing 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 7-25, 17-15.
Moscow (12-9) had been seeded second in the tourney after finishing the regular season at 5-3 in Inland Empire League play, compared with Lakeland’s 6-2. The Bears begin their state tournament play at 11 a.m. Friday at Post Falls High School facing another opponent seeded one spot above themselves: Columbia of Nampa, which is No. 4 to their fifth.
Columbia (21-8) was first in the regular-season Class 4A Southern Idaho Conference and clinched its district title with a four-set victory against Nampa High School.
“We have watched film on them,” Claus said. “They seem like a decent team. Hopefully, we’ll play how we’ve been playing toward the end of this season, and we can get a jump on them. I feel like with our tough serving and our defense, hopefully that will get them.”
Moscow has gotten all-court leadership in recent outings from the likes of junior Morgan Claus, daughter of the coach, who regularly posts double-digit kill and dig totals; setter Sam Unger with massive assist and dig outputs of her own; and sophomore Taylor Broenneke, who among other things made clutch blocks to save and convert match points in the district final. Toni Claus, whose team was eliminated with two defeats on the first day of the 2017 tourney, is looking to push the envelope this time around.
“Right now, we’re in a good place with our team,” she said. “We’re hoping to make it to the second day, of course. Just a hard-working bunch of kids that want to keep playing volleyball.”
Orofino (14-1) had considerably smoother sailing to its own state berth. The Maniacs, who last qualified in 2019 (Summers’ first season), are riding a 12-match winning streak, the Central Idaho League regular-season championship, and emphatic district-title-clinching victory against Grangeville as they head to Lakeland High School in Rathdrum for the state tourney.
Summers praised her team’s work ethic and called this “our best season we’ve had in my three years.” Like Moscow, Orofino is known perhaps above all else for its stout defense. Also like the Bears, the Maniacs have no previous experience against their first-round opponent at the state tournament, but their coach has been watching video.
Fourth-seeded Orofino’s opening opponent is fifth-ranked Cole Valley Christian of Meridian, with a start time of 11 a.m. Friday.
“With what we’ve watched so far online, it’s going to be a close matchup,” Summers said. “They seem to pick up the ball well, and they have a good middle.”
Leaders for Orofino have included Riley Schwartz, who has put up as many as 40 digs in a match; Grace Beardin, who often leads the team in kills and blocks; and Kaycee Hudson, who is a major contributor on the offensive and defensive sides.
Summers said her team’s focus going into this weekend is on “playing our game and not stressing over the tournament ... Going out and having fun and playing good defense, that’s our goal.”
The two tournaments will conclude Saturday, and each feature eight-team fields.
Class 4A
at Post Falls High School
Friday’s matches
Match 1 — Wood River vs. Nampa, 9 a.m.
Match 2 — Columbia vs. Moscow, 11 a.m.
Match 3 — Twin Falls vs. Century, 9 a.m.
Match 4 — Bonneville vs. Skyline, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 6 — Match 3 Loser vs. Match 4 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 7 — Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 8 — Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 9 — Match 5 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 6 p.m.
Match 10 — Match 6 Winner vs. Match 7 Winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Consolation final
Match 11 — Match 9 Winner vs. Match 10 Winner, 9 a.m.
Winner’s bracket final
Match 12 — Match 7 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
Match 13 — Match 11 Winner vs. Match 12 Winner, 2 p.m.
Championship
Match 14 — Match 12 Winner vs. Match 13 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 15 — Match 14 Winner vs. Match 14 Loser, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
Class 2A
at Lakeland High School
Friday’s matches
Match 1 — West Side vs. Declo, 9 a.m.
Match 2 — Orofino vs. Cole Valley, 11 a.m.
Match 3 — Ririe vs. Nampa Christian, 9 a.m.
Match 4 — Melba vs. West Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 6 — Match 3 Loser vs. Match 4 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 7 — Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 8 — Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 9 — Match 5 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 6 p.m.
Match 10 — Match 6 Winner vs. Match 7 Winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Consolation final
Match 11 — Match 9 Winner vs. Match 10 Winner, 9 a.m.
Winner’s bracket final
Match 12 — Match 7 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
Match 13 — Match 11 Winner vs. Match 12 Winner, 2 p.m.
Championship
Match 14 — Match 12 Winner vs. Match 13 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 15 — Match 14 Winner vs. Match 14 Loser, 6 p.m. (if necessary)