PULLMAN — Junior guard Noah Williams’ cross-court, inbounds pass fell into the waiting arms of Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad in the final seconds, ending Washington State’s hopes at a last-second shot Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
The Sun Devils held on to win 58-55 in Pac-12 Conference play to hand the Cougars their second straight loss after the team had won five straight.
“About what I expect as far as Arizona State — really tough defensively,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Obviously we beat them at their place (Dec. 1). … I thought they were the more competitive team.”
WSU (14-9, 7-5) was done in by dismal shooting (30.5 percent) and an almost 14-minute stretch with just one made field goal that spanned the end of the first half through the beginning of the second.
WSU led 29-27 at halftime, but trailed 39-31 with 13:16 to go in the game.
The Cougars slowly chipped away at that advantage over the remaining minutes, getting within one on senior guard Tyrell Roberts’ 3-pointer that made it 53-52 with 2:53 to go.
But ASU (8-15, 4-9) answered with a Marreon Jackson 3 on the other end.
The Cougs had a chance for a game-tying bucket in the closing seconds, down three points, but Williams’ lengthy pass was stolen by Muhammad with four seconds left and no chance for a WSU foul.
Roberts finished with 14 points to lead the Cougars, but shot just 33.3 percent from the field in doing so.
ASU was paced by Jackson (14 points), Jalen Graham (14) and Muhammad (12).
A 12-point, 11-rebound performance from freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye was a lone bright spot for the Cougs. The freshman from Senegal has been on the rise in the latter half of the season.
“We didn’t get the stops we needed to get it done,” Smith said.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Monday at Oregon.
ARIZONA ST. (8-15, 4-9)
Graham 6-12 2-2 14, Lawrence 1-2 0-0 2, Gaffney 0-0 0-2 0, Heath 2-5 0-0 4, Horne 2-11 0-0 5, Muhammad 5-8 2-2 12, M.Jackson 5-8 0-0 14, Boakye 2-2 0-0 4, Neal 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-49 4-6 58.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-9, 7-5)
Gueye 4-9 3-4 12, Abogidi 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 2-7 4-4 9, Flowers 2-9 0-0 6, Roberts 5-15 0-0 14, Jakimovski 3-6 0-0 8, N.Williams 2-8 2-2 6, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Rapp 0-2 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 9-10 55.
Halftime: Washington St., 29-27. 3-Point Goals: Arizona St. 6-16 (M.Jackson 4-7, Neal 1-1, Horne 1-6, Graham 0-1, Muhammad 0-1), Washington St. 10-33 (Roberts 4-11, Jakimovski 2-5, Flowers 2-8, Gueye 1-1, Bamba 1-2, Rodman 0-1, Rapp 0-2, N.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out: Gaffney, Jakimovski. Rebounds: Arizona St. 32 (Muhammad 8), Washington St. 29 (Gueye 11). Assists: Arizona St. 13 (M.Jackson 4), Washington St. 9 (Bamba 3). Total Fouls: Arizona St. 16, Washington St. 15. A: 3,394 (11,671).