Dillard makes donation to all WSU athletes

Andre Dillard, the former Washington State offensive lineman now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been making donations to the Washington State athletic department designed to help athletes stay in condition during the coronavirus pandemic, Cougfan reported Thursday.
Football coach Nick Rolovich told the fan site Dillard has donated aids related to nutrition, strength and conditioning, such as resistance bands. They’re earmarked not only for football players but all of the school’s student-athletes.
Rolovich, who was hired by the Cougars in January, didn’t specify a monetary value of Dillard’s gifts but said it was substantial.
The donations are in compliance with NCAA policy because they’re going to the school rather than individuals, a WSU official said.
Because of the shutdown of in-person classes and private and public gyms, along with other physical distancing measures, college athletes are finding it difficult to maintain high-level conditioning and nutrition during the pandemic. Many of them are living away from Pullman as they do classwork online.
Dillard, a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2018, was taken by Philadelphia with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in 16 games for the Eagles last season, making four starts.