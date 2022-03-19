Spring is in the air … in most places. That means it is time for the high school softball season to get under way.
Lewiston got its season started with a bang with a 14-0 nonleague win Thursday at Lewis and Clark.
“(It) was a good learning game for us,” Bengals coach Kristin Delp said. “We worked on a lot of things for later on in the season.”
Senior Kaitlin Banks, who is committed to North Idaho College, threw five scoreless innings and had three hits.
“She hits the ball really well,” Delp said. “(Banks) is consistent, great leader on the team.
Banks is one of seven seniors for Lewiston who Delp said has been playing together since they were small.
Another senior, Taryn Barney was the Inland Empire League MVP last season. Barney has a three-year career total of 21 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .604.
“Taryn is one of those girls that has the talent and the want-to to improve,” Delp said.
The Bengals finished last season 21-7, giving them the top seed in the Class 5A district tournament. After defeating Coeur d’Alene in the opening round 4-2, Lewiston lost to Post Falls and Lake City to miss the state tournament.
Delp noted the team’s recent postseason history is not where she would like it to be. She said as long as the team can perform at the high level she knows they can, they will have great success this season.
While the Bengals already have started their season, Potlatch is trying to just get on a field.
Snow and winter conditions have made the start of the season difficult for many teams, including the Loggers.
“(Practices) are going alright, been inside a lot which sucks,” coach Dean Butterfield said.
The lack of actual practice time could prove difficult for a Potlatch team that will have 10 freshmen on the roster.
The Loggers will rely on their stellar pitching that led them to a 19-2 regular-season record, including a perfect run in the Whitepine League.
Potlatch struggled in the opening game of the Class 1A state softball Tournament, losing 19-5 to Glenns Ferry. The Loggers would turn the ship around and outscore their next three opponents 55-16 to take third place.
Emma Chambers and Becca Butterfield, daughter of the coach, are the two lone seniors on the team.
“Emma is just a good all-around player. You just love to have her batting,” Dean Butterfield said. “(And) Becca has always been a good pitcher.”
When asked if there would be any emotion having his daughter graduate at the end of the season, Dean noted it will be tough to see the two girls graduate.
“This is a family,” he said. “I have known most of these girls since they were born.”
2022 high school softball capsules
Asotin
Coach — Willie Wingfield (second season)
Last season’s record — 9-5
Returning letterwinners — Caylie Brown, sr., P/IF; McKenzie Adler Nowoj, sr., IF; Eliza Bailey, sr., OF; Polly Bhardwaj, sr., IF/OF; Jenyce English, sr., IF/OF; Abby Hall, sr., C/IF; Madison Hurlbert, sr., IF/OF; Allison Bittle, jr., C/OF; Chloe Renzelman, jr., IF; Emily Elskamp, jr., IF/OF; Lily Denham, jr., P/IF/OF; Cady Brown, soph., C/P
Outlook — The Panthers have 12 letterwinners back from 2021 and a competitive schedule. The main concern for Wingfield is COVID-19.
Clarkston
Coach — Shane Burke (seventh season)
Last season’s record — 5-8
Returning letterwinners — Emma McManigle, soph., P; Murray Broemeling, soph., 2B; Brooke Blaydes, soph., 3B; Leah Copeland, soph., SS
Outlook — Despite the lack of upperclassmen, Burke views the youth as a strength and a weakness. The Bantams don’t have any outfielders returning. But that has not dissuaded Burke on his team’s chances this season.
“I think we will be able to compete for the top spot (in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League),” he said.
Clearwater Valley
Coach — Vincent Martinez (first season)
Last season’s record — N/A
Returning letterwinners — Ariana Davy, sr., 2B/SS; Angel Dominguez, sr., 3B/P; Kayleigh Tavernier, sr., 1B; Whitney Andrews, sr., SS/2B; Macy Morrow, jr., 2B/C; Rayne Martinez, jr., C/SS; Cloie Stevens, jr., RF; Jessica Ketola, soph., P/CF/SS; Loreal Lamer, soph., RF.
Outlook — Martinez highlights pitching and hitting as a strength for his team. Martinez said being a younger team has created a confidence issue, something that he thinks will improve as the season goes on.
“Our strengths are being a younger and well-rounded team,” Martinez said.
Genesee
Coach — Brian Malcom (fifth season)
Last season’s record — 11-13
Returning letterwinners — Shelby Hanson, jr., 3B; Riley Leseman, soph., Mia Scharnhorst, soph., LF; Audrey Barber, soph., 2B; Harlei Donner, soph., 1B/C; Brinley Lowe, soph., CF; McKenna Miller, soph., RF
Outlook — The Bulldogs return seven players from a team that finished fourth in the state in Class 1A. Not one of those players is a senior, something Malcom points out as a weakness for this team. Malcom still thinks the team will be competitive in the Whitepine League.
Lewiston
Coach — Kristin Delp (fifth season)
Last season’s record — 21-7
Returning letterwinners — Caitrin Reel, soph., C/OF; Karli Taylor, sr., OF; Evanne Douglass, jr., 2B/SS; Morgan Williams, jr., OF/2B; Joanna Fuller, jr., OF/2B; Loryn Barney, jr., 1B; Taryn Barney, sr., C/3B; Jenika Ortiz, sr., 3B; Victoria Purington, sr., SS; Kaitin Banks, sr, P/1B
Outlook — One of the best Bengal teams in recent times had a great season spoiled by a disappointing performance in the district tournament. The good thing is this is a senior-heavy team that got that experience in 2021 and is determined to get to the state tournament. Delp’s concerned about maintaining a high level of performance in the postseason, but is high on the team’s chemistry. “We seem to be a momentum team, and do well as long as the momentum is up.”
Orofino
Coach — Sean Diffin (third season)
Last season’s record — 12-12
Returning letterwinners — Riley Schwartz, sr.; Kaycee Hudson, sr.; Hannah Noah, sr.; Peyton Cochran, sr.; Tatum Tilley, jr.; Madison Corder, jr.; Katie Wetmore, jr.; Peyton Merry, jr.; Kristen McCarthy, soph.; Hanna Johnson, soph.; Mylie Zenner, soph.; Emma Province, soph.; Dayna Maetche, soph.; Jaelyn Miller, soph.
Outlook — The Maniacs return 13 players and have eight newcomers, and that depth might be able to help them get over the hump and into the Class 2A state tournament this season, which the school will host.
Pomeroy
Coach — Sonia Hevener (first season)
Last season’s record — 3-6.
Returning letterwinners — Elizabeth Ruchert, sr., 1B/2B/3B/C/P; Keely Maves, sr., 1B/P/SS; Nayely Larios, sr., LF/RF; Jillian Herres, jr., 3B/C/P/SS; Kaylee Schmidt, jr., 1B/2B/3B/OF; Hannah Bagby, soph., 2B/3B/LF/P; Isabella Field, fr., P/1B/OF; Taylor Gilbert, fr., OF
Outlook — Pomeroy is coming off a 3-6 season in which they were only able to muster one win in league play. This is a team that has “many strengths,” according to Hevener, but also is potentially concerned about the students adapting to the new philosophy the rookie coach brings. With eight returning letterwinners, Hevener is expecting this team to make a push for the league title this season.
Prairie
Coach —Jeff Martin
Last season’s record — 14-5
Returning letterwinners — Mackenzie Key, sr., P/1B; Josie Remacle, sr., C; Laney Forsmann, sr., OF; Gracie Farr, sr., 3B; Tara Schlader, jr., 1B/P; Riley Enneking, jr., OF; Amelia Uhlenkott, jr., 3B; Ember Martin, soph., 2B
Outlook — The Pirates return seven players. With teams like Kendrick and Potlatch being seen as the favorites in the Whitepine League by Martin, the team will face some adversity, just as they did during the state tournament a year ago. Depth and experience leads Martin to think his team can hang with the top teams in the Whitepine League.
Pullman
Coach — Brooke Dahmen (first season)
Last season’s record — 5-7.
Returning letterwinners — N/A.
Outlook — Dahmen hopes to continue the upward trajectory of the team, despite a sub-.500 record from a year ago. “I am excited for our team to continue to improve upon foundations laid and see what we can accomplish,” she said.
Troy
Coach — Steve Corr (first season of second stint)
Last season’s record — 0-2
Returning letterwinners — N/A.
Outlook — The team sees the return of Corr, who coached the program from 2012-2020 before taking 2021 off. Now, he’s back and is bringing experience to the program that the Trojans need. Troy has no returning letterwinners and has returning players with little to no playing experience the past two seasons.