Dickert: Transfer tampering does occur more often than not

Add Washington State’s Jake Dickert to the list of college football coaches lamenting an element of “tampering” associated with the high volume of players entering the NCAA transfer portal in recent years.
“What’s happening in college football is unprecedented and unique,” Dickert said Saturday, alluding to comments by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “You worry about tampering. I think coach Swinney talked about it the other day. There’s third parties in these kids’ ears immediately, and it’s a challenging time that … college football has to get figured out.”
On early signing day Wednesday, Swinney said the transfer portal is “insane,” leads to “adults manipulating young people” and devalues education.
Dickert’s remarks came during a news conference amid the Cougars’ preparation for the Sun Bowl against Miami on Dec. 31 at El Paso, Texas. He was asked about his recent response to rumors that WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura had been thinking about transferring.
“That would obviously be news to me — that’s why I shot it down,” Dickert said. “Until I hear from any sources, that’s my mindset always.”
The rumors might stem from the fact that Dickert, who was hired as permanent WSU coach in November, is swapping the Cougars’ run-and-shoot offense for a version of the Air Raid. De Laura, the Cougars’ sophomore starter, has been running the run-and-shoot since high school.
“Everyone, whether it’s a coaching change or a situation or a change of offense, they start to pry on some of those guys,” Dickert said, without accusing anyone of doing that with de Laura.
“It’s a tough landscape that we’re all working through as coaches and we try to be above reproach. I know we have been here at Washington State, and doing it the right way within the rules, of finding pieces that work for our team. But that’s not how everyone operates.
“There’s always rumors, there’s always talk, there’s always chatter, but at the end of the day, my job is to always have a competitive environment and bring the best guys in here for the team in the future.”
Shifting focus
Dickert said the Cougars now are spending about 60 percent of their practice time preparing for Miami, as opposed to giving inexperienced players a chance to drill against one another in the limelight.
Asked to name some youngsters who’ve impressed, Dickert mentioned edge rusher Raam Stevenson, linebacker Gavin Barthiel, defensive back Jaden Hicks, offensive lineman Christian Hilborn and slotback Orion Peters. All are true freshmen.
