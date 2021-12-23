Dickert confirms Washington State to have 3 opt-outs

When asked how he feels about players opting out of bowl games, Jake Dickert took the fifth. But he confirmed Wednesday that three of his most talented seniors are indeed skipping the Sun Bowl.
Running back Max Borghi, offensive lineman Abe Lucas and cornerback Jaylen Watson have left the program to begin preparing for the NFL draft, the Washington State coach said.
A fourth senior who has drawn speculation about his availability, offensive lineman Liam Ryan, is battling what’s thought to be an injury and could miss the bowl, Dickert acknowledged.
“Liam’s been a war daddy all season,” Dickert said. “He’s been fighting through everything and we’re still dealing with that. We’ll see how this progresses.”
The Cougars (7-5) are scheduled to play Miami (7-5) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. However, an unspecified number of Miami players are in coronavirus protocol. The school has said it’s committed to participating in the bowl.
Dickert, who was elevated to the Cougars’ permanent head coaching job in November, sidestepped a question about his thoughts on bowl opt-outs by NFL prospects.
“Everyone has their own individual situation,” he said in a news conference. “My personal feelings don’t really get into it, so I’m not going into that too much. It’s their personal deal and I want to make sure I support them through that and we talk through every avenue.”
It would be a particular blow to the Cougars if they’re without Ryan and Lucas, who have started 42 consecutive games at left and right tackle, respectively.
Junior left guard Jarrett Kingston has been getting reps at tackle lately, and Dickert has liked the results.
“He’s got great feet, he’s got great punch,” the coach said. “That might be the future of where he ends up. It’s been an easy and seamless transition for him.”
Right guard Ma’ake Fifita has also been cross-training, and the situation might create opportunities for true freshman Christian Helborn and junior Jack Wilson.
Dickert was asked about linebacker Daiyan Henley, the senior transfer from Nevada who signed with the Cougars on Monday. He’s following WSU’s new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, who will retain the 4-2-5 schemes that Dickert employed the past two seasons as DC.
“He understands all the things we’ve been doing,” Dickert said of Henley. “He’s an explosive player with great length that can make tons of plays. It’s a big get for our program, and he’s going to be a guy that can plug in Day 1 and be ready to go.”
The Cougars on Wednesday practiced in Pullman for the final time before they embark for Texas early Sunday. Once in El Paso, they’ll stage four practices that simulate regular-season game prep.
