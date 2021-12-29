Each of the nine players who hit the court for the unbeaten Lewiston boys basketball team Tuesday scored at least four points in a 75-24 opening-round Avista Holiday Tournament rout of Grangeville at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
With the victory, the Bengals next will play Moscow in a semifinal-round game at 3 p.m. today here. The Bulldogs will play Lewiston’s JV team at 9 a.m. today in a consolation contest.
The Bengals (7-0) started fast and played aggressively, getting a 3-pointer from Carson Way 10 seconds into the game, on their way to 17 points in the first five minutes. They cooled off for a stretch in the late first and early second quarters, scoring only five points in six minutes of action, but dialed in again for a 17-point run in the final few minutes until halftime, going from 23-12 to a much-more-thoroughly-commanding 40-12.
The second half was more of the same as Lewiston kept the pressure on and dominated in every facet of the game against the physically outmatched and disheartened Bulldogs. This was by far the most dominant showing of the season thus far for the Bengals, who had won all of their six previous games by margins of fewer than 10 points.
“It was good to see that our guys didn’t stop playing hard,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “Guys coming off the bench, they were focused in, they played hard. We ran our lanes, and got some easy ones here and there, which helped out.”
Way finished with four 3s, 16 total points, five rebounds and four steals. Austin Lawrence came off the bench to score eight first-quarter points and finish with 10 on the day. Braydon Forsman had eight points and eight boards, and Mike Wren had nine points and five blocks, most of which came late in the second half.
For Grangeville (0-5), Miles Lefebvre carried the offense late with five of the Bulldogs’ eight fourth-quarter points to finish with a team-high 10.
GRANGEVILLE (0-5)
Miles Lefebvre 3 4-5 10, Caleb Frei 2 3-6 7, Jaden Legaretta 1 0-0 2, Carter Mundt 2 1-7 5, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Ray Holes Jr. 0 0-1 0, J. Bransford 0 0-0 0, K. Spencer 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-19 24.
LEWISTON (7-0)
Jace McKarcher 2 0-0 5, Carson Way 5 2-3 16, Cruz Hepburn 4 0-0 8, Aiden Hottinger 4 0-0 9, Braydon Forsman 4 0-0 8, Mike Wren 2 3-4 9, Austin Lawrence 4 0-0 10, James White 3 0-0 6, Drew Hottinger 2 0-1 4. Totals 30 5-8 75.
Grangeville 6 6 4 8—24
Lewiston 19 21 18 17—75
3-point goals — Way 4, Wren 2, Lawrence 2, Hottinger, McKarcher.
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.