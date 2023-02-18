For three-plus quarters of semifinal-round play Friday at Nampa High School, the Deary girls basketball team looked poised for its first trip to an Idaho state title-game appearance since 1982 and first-ever final at the 1A Division II level.

Poised for it or not, the top-seeded Mustangs ultimately missed their chance. They fell to No. 4 Dietrich by a single point, 32-31, after the Blue Devils took their first lead of the day in the final five seconds of play.

